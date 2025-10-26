Animal Ambulance appeals for support while facing tough times

The Animal Ambulance, a registered non-profit organisation established in 2002, continues to be a safe haven for hundreds of neglected and abused animals.

However, despite its long-standing dedication to saving lives, the shelter is now struggling to stay afloat.

Founder Maria Henning said the organisation currently cares for about 170 animals, most of them severely abused adult dogs.

“We don’t do puppies because we only work with severely abused animals,” Henning explained.

“It’s mostly the adult dogs that get hurt, not puppies. Everybody loves puppies. If it’s an old dog, it stays here until it dies of old age.”

Henning said that while the shelter provides lifelong care for many animals, financial pressures are mounting.

“We also have to pay for petrol, electricity, water, and staff wages,” she said.

“People don’t realise that a shelter runs on more than just animal feed; there are so many hidden costs.”

The shelter, located on a farm near Hammanskraal, also has a drop-off point in Valhalla, Centurion, where residents can deliver food and cleaning donations.

“People can drop off in Centurion at the Valhalla drop-off point, or they can come to the farm itself and drop off here,” Henning said.

“We’re also in desperate need of cleaning supplies like Pine Gel and washing powder, especially during the rainy season when we have to wash blankets more often.”

Despite the financial strain, Henning and her small team remain committed to their cause.

To help sustain the organisation, they run the Animal Ambulance Charity Shop, which sells donated goods online.

“We used to have a physical shop, but after a break-in we had to move it online,” Henning said.

“People can join our charity shop group on WhatsApp, order items, and either collect or have them couriered.”

Henning said that while the shelter is managing to feed the animals, the situation remains tight.

“Animals eat every day just like we do,” she said.

“We have to buy food constantly, and sometimes we run out before we can afford to buy more.”

The Animal Ambulance, now in its 23rd year, continues to rely heavily on public support to survive.

Henning encouraged residents to contribute in any way they can, whether through food, cleaning products, or by supporting the online charity shop.

“Every bit helps,” she said.

However, the shelter does not take more animals in because they can’t afford it.

Henning said the ones they have need ongoing care, and they are doing their best to sustain them, but it’s just not enough.

For those who wish to donate or volunteer, Henning said they can join the Animal Ambulance Charity Shop WhatsApp group or drop off items at the Valhalla point or the farm itself.

