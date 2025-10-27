School girls get dignity boost through sanitary pad drive

Learners at Bodubelo Primary School in Pretoria received a much-needed boost to their confidence and dignity thanks to a sanitary towel drive led by employees of Time Square.

The staff joined forces to address the ongoing challenge of period poverty, a social issue that continues to hinder the education of millions of girls.

After learning about the struggles faced by female learners at Bodubelo Primary, Time Square employees organised a collection drive to gather sanitary products.

Their efforts were further strengthened when the casino management matched the staff’s donations, resulting in a total of 674 sanitary towels being handed over to the school.

According to Global Citizen, around 3.7 million South African girls cannot afford sanitary products, and Stellenbosch University research reveals that about 30% of girls miss school during menstruation.

For many families in underprivileged communities like those served by Bodubelo Primary, basic hygiene products are often considered a luxury, forcing girls to stay home during their monthly cycles.

This lack of access not only affects attendance but also undermines learners’ confidence and performance in class.

“We at Time Square are deeply concerned about this issue and motivated to do anything we can to assist these girls.

“By addressing the problem and taking steps to remedy it, we are helping ensure that young girls can attend school with dignity and confidence,” said Ruben Gooranah, general manager at Time Square.

Driven by teamwork and empathy, different departments within the casino contributed in various ways; some raised funds, while others donated pads directly.

Together, they created a sustainable system of support for the learners.

The sanitary products will be stored at the school and distributed monthly to identified girls to ensure that the assistance continues throughout the year.

School principal Masilu Gideon Malatji expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the school community.

“The learners are grateful and relieved to receive these donations, which will allow them to maintain dignity in the classroom and thus strengthen their ability to be present and to boost their studies.

“Thank you, Time Square, for making a difference in these young lives,” said Malatji.

ALSO READ: Sinoville police help deliver baby at local shopping centre

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.