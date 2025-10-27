Water supply interruption in parts of Irene moved to Wednesday

The Tshwane metro has announced that the planned water supply interruption for parts of Irene and surrounding areas has been rescheduled to October 29.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the water and sanitation business unit will carry out a connection to the water supply network at the corner of Nellmapius and Olievenhoutbosch roads on that day.

Mashigo explained that the work was initially scheduled for October 22 and was set to last for 10 hours, but had to be rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The project will now go ahead this coming Wednesday and is still anticipated to last ten hours, from 08:00 until 18:00.

The metro said the work might result in a temporary water supply interruption in the following areas: Cornwall Hill; Irene Ext 9, 10, 36, 44, 55, 60, 86, 176, 179, 181, 184; Irene Village Mall, the Department of Defence Archives; and Cornwall Hill College.

Mashigo apologised for the inconvenience and urged communities to use water sparingly ahead of and during the planned outage.

He further reminded residents to make water conservation a daily habit, as small actions can significantly reduce pressure on the city’s water systems.

“We encourage residents to use grey water for their gardens and for flushing toilets and to report any leaks, burst pipes, or incidents of water wastage immediately,” said Mashigo.

Residents are also urged to refrain from watering gardens or washing vehicles with hosepipes between 06:00 and 18:00 and to avoid filling swimming pools during this period.

Mashigo recommended installing water-saving devices such as low-flow showerheads, tap aerators, and dual-flush toilet cisterns.

He added that other simple measures include taking shorter showers instead of baths, using a broom instead of a hosepipe to clean driveways and patios, collecting rainwater for reuse, and covering swimming pools to reduce evaporation.

“Take a quick shower rather than a bath, close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving, and regularly check toilets and taps for leaks,” he said.

Residents can report water-related incidents such as leaks, burst pipes, or blocked sewers by calling 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556.

Illegal water connections can be reported to 012 358 9060, while account enquiries can be directed to 012 358 9999.

