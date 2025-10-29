Double murder accused abandons bail bid

The suspect in the double murder of two cousins has abandoned his bail bid, and remains in police custody after appearing at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court.

Tebogo Mnisi (38) is accused of shooting and killing two young cousins, Tshiamo (22) and Baleseng Moramaga (21), and made his first appearance on October 29.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that Mnisi chose not to request bail.

Mahanjana said the matter was postponed to January 19, 2026 for further investigations as the investigation needs to be completed before the state is ready to go to trial.

Mnisi is facing five charges: two for premeditated murder, and one each for attempted murder, possession of live ammunition, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mahanjana said before his next appearance, the court needs discover if the investigation is completed, and the case will then be transferred to the high court for trial.

The police confirmed that Mnisi was arrested on October 27 in connection with two counts of murder and attempted murder that occurred in Mamelodi East Ext 17 on October 26.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the police investigation revealed that a third victim, who was shot during the incident, is receiving medical treatment.

“Acting on this information, a joint team consisting of detectives from Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violence Crime Unit, Provincial Crime Intelligence, and Mamelodi East Detectives arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria,” said Sibeko.

The cousins are expected to be buried over the weekend in Limpopo.

