Family mourns cousins killed in Mamelodi shooting, suspect in custody

Two cousins, Tshiamo Moramaga (22) and Baleseng Moramaga (21), were shot and killed in Mamelodi East on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko announced that a 38-year-old man from Mamelodi was arrested on Monday in connection with two counts of murder and attempted murder that occurred in Ext 17.

A cousin of theirs, Nthabiseng Buthelezi, said that they don’t know what really happened, except that the family received a call that they were shot and killed.

“We have seen on social media that a 38-year-old man [has been] arrested in connection with the death, but we are still in the dark. We are still waiting for the police to give [a] report to the family,” said Buthelezi.

Sibeko said the police investigation revealed that a third victim, who was shot during the incident, is receiving medical treatment in a local hospital.

“Acting on this information, a joint team consisting of detectives from Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, Provincial Crime Intelligence, and Mamelodi East detectives arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria,” said Sibeko.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s court on October 29.

The two cousins are expected to be buried over the weekend in Limpopo.

