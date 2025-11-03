Music and talent take centre stage at annual competition

The Joke Club came alive on Saturday night as talented singers from across the city took to the stage for the annual Sing Competition, organised by Amanda Erasmus.

Erasmus, who has been running the event for several years, said this year’s competition began six weeks ago and culminated in a thrilling final round over the weekend.

She explained that she hosts it once a year.

“In previous years, we’ve held it at venues like the New Moon Pub in the Moot area and Tee Off Pub in Silverton, but this time the Joke Club was our home.”

There were two exciting categories, which were Can Sing and Karaoke, each featuring strong performances from both men and women.

In the Can Sing category, Quentin Steynfaardt impressed the judges with his standout vocals, followed by Christiano Bezuidenhout and Hannes Smith, who both delivered powerful performances.

In the women’s division, Liz Gouws took top honours with her stunning performance, while Hendriena Potgieter and Ricky Rossouw also shone brightly on stage.

Prizes for the Can Sing category were R3 000 for first place, R1 000 for second place and R500 for third place in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

In the Karaoke category, Poppie Slabbert claimed first place in the women’s division, with Annalien Nelson and Blondie Lindes following closely behind.

“The men’s division saw Michael Strydom take the top spot, while Christo Kruger and Pieter Fourie rounded off the winners’ list with strong performances that kept the crowd entertained.”

Erasmus said the prizes for the karaoke category were R1 000 for first place, R500 for second place and R300 for third place in both divisions.

She added that she was thrilled with the turnout and the level of talent on display.

“Every year, the singers raise the bar higher,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to see people who love music come together and support each other.”

Plans are already in motion for next year’s edition, promising even bigger prizes and more opportunities for local voices to be heard.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok