Residents honour local responders with barbecue bash

The spirit of community was alive and sizzling in the Moot on Saturday as residents came together for a day of fun, food, and fellowship at a community barbecue event hosted by the South African Fire, Smoke and Meat Association.

The event was held to honour the Community Response Group (CRG) and its ongoing efforts in keeping the Moot area safe and well-maintained.

Event organiser Jacques Engelbrecht, a third-generation Moot resident, said the day was about giving back to those who give so much to the community.

“We decided a few years ago to use our events to make a difference where we live,” he said.

“Every year, we identify a group doing real work in our community. This year was all about saying thank you to CRG for their dedication.”

Saturday’s event was packed with activities for the whole family.

The children’s play area was a highlight, featuring jumping castles, games, and fun activities.

Visitors also enjoyed a dog show by a private security company, a smash lab (a place you can visit to work out your frustrations by smashing things, throwing axes, or splattering paint), and vibrant market stalls showcasing local businesses and crafts.

“We wanted it to be a day where neighbours could get to know one another,” Engelbrecht explained.

“You might not know that the person living next door runs a small business. This event gave people a chance to connect and support each other.”

Six teams competed in a barbecue smoking competition, showing off their skills in chicken, pork ribs, and beef ribs.

A panel of professional judges assessed the mouth-watering entries in the self-sanctioned contest.

For those who preferred to participate casually, there was a buy-and-braai area, where visitors could cook, chat, and enjoy the day together.

Local talent also took to the stage, with four community bands entertaining the crowd throughout the day.

“Everyone who performed gave up their time to support the cause,” Engelbrecht said.

“It really shows the heart of the Moot community.”

At the end of the day, all funds raised from the event were set to be donated to the CRG in appreciation of their tireless work.

