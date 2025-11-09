Pedistrain killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Tyger Valley

A pedestrian sustained fatal injuries after being struck by multiple vehicles on Graham Road in Tyger Valley on Saturday night November 8.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit(VEMRU) responded to a pedestrian accident just after 19:30.

VEMRU spokesperson, Casper Visser on arrival the team found 1 patient showing no signs of life with visible injuries to their head and chest, and the patient was declared deceased on arrival.

“One vehicle involved stopped on scene and informed emergency services while the second vehicle fled the scene,” Visser explained.

He added that the scene was secured and handed over to SAPS for investigation.

Visser expressed his gratitude to Lakes Security Forum NPC, Echo 1 security, TMPD, and SAPS for assisting with the scene.

