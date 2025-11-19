Man accused of selling pangolin denied bail

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a 55-year-old who was arrested after allegedly attempting to sell a pangolin valued at R160 000 in a police-led sting operation.

The accused, Lesly Jan Moeng, appeared in court on Tuesday, where the state firmly opposed his bail application.

Moeng was arrested on October 1 alongside three co-accused, 62-year-old Isaac Leatile Ntsibe and two police officers from Sun City Police Station, Mkhanyisi Samuel (43) and Paulina Mokgaki (43).

The arrests followed an entrapment operation after police allegedly received information that Moeng was actively seeking a buyer for the endangered animal. The pangolin was saved.

During the operation, the suspects are believed to have attempted to sell the pangolin to an undercover police agent.

While Ntsibe and the two police officers were granted R2 000 bail each on November 10, the court did not extend the same leniency to Moeng.

In opposing his bail application, state prosecutor Advocate Michael Shivuri presented an affidavit from investigating officer Morne Kemp that detailed Moeng’s criminal history and the risks associated with releasing him.

According to Kemp’s affidavit, he has two previous convictions, one for attempted murder and another for robbery, which raised serious concerns about his tendency to commit crimes.

The court also heard that, at the time of his arrest, Moeng had an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to the possession of stolen property.

That warrant had been pending for 13 years, reinforcing the state’s argument that Moeng may evade trial if released.

Advocate Shivuri argued that Moeng posed a clear flight risk and that granting him bail would not serve the interests of justice.

“This is an accused who has a history of serious offences and who has evaded accountability for more than a decade,” said Shivuri.

“The state is convinced that releasing him on bail would jeopardise the integrity of the investigation.”

Bail was denied, and the matter was postponed to January 29, 2026, for further investigation.

NPA regional spokesperson for the Gauteng Division, Lumka Mahanjana, said the ruling sends a strong message.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision to keep the main accused in custody while investigations continue.

“Pangolins are among the most trafficked mammals in the world, and these crimes not only threaten biodiversity but also fuel organised criminal networks. The NPA remains committed to ensuring that those who participate in the illegal wildlife trade face the full might of the law,” Mahanjana said.

