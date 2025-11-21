Woman nabbed in Hammanskraal for stolen Transnet cables

A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Hammanskraal after the TMPD Cable Theft Unit uncovered a stash of stolen Transnet cables during an operation on November 19.

According to the TMPD, the arrest followed a tip-off about a truck transporting suspicious cargo from a scrapyard to a residential property in Hammanskraal.

Acting on the information, officers initiated an operation aimed at stopping the vehicle and investigating the alleged illegal activity.

When officers arrived at the address, they found aluminium cables concealed on the premises.

The woman living in the house was questioned on site, and investigation immediately raised concerns about the origin of the cables.

Transnet officials were called in to verify the material, and they confirmed that the cables belonged to the state-owned freight logistics company.

Police then arrested the woman.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba commended the swift action of the Cable Theft Unit, describing the operation as another important step in the metro’s ongoing fight against cable theft.

“This arrest demonstrates our commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and acting decisively against those who engage in criminal activities that disrupt essential services. “Cable theft is not a victimless crime; it affects transport, communication, electricity supply, and ultimately the lives of our residents. “We will continue to act on every piece of information received and ensure perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Mahamba.

Mahamba further encouraged residents to continue reporting suspicious activities, emphasising that community co-operation remains key in curbing cable theft syndicates operating across Pretoria.

“We appreciate the community members who came forward with information in this case. Working together, we can stop criminals who undermine service delivery and compromise public safety.”

The woman has been charged with possession of stolen property and is currently detained at a local police station. She is expected to appear in court soon.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.