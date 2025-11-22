R2.5-million codeine shipment recovered after truck hijacked in city

Medical supplies worth over R2.5-million, together with a hijacked truck, were recovered by police on November 21.

The truck was hijacked in the Wierdabrug policing area on November 21.

The incident unfolded at approximately 08:00, when a Freightliner truck transporting the pain-killing drug codeine was hijacked shortly after leaving its distribution point.

Within minutes, the police activated the truck’s tracking system, triggering a police response across Tshwane.

According to SAPS, the tracking signal moved steadily toward Olievenhoutbosch, which prompted police units to focus their search there.

By 11:00, members had traced the signal to Monument Road in Mnandi, which is within the Olievenhoutbosch policing precinct.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers found the truck parked and immediately moved in.

A suspect was discovered inside the vehicle and arrested. It was later confirmed that the cargo of codeine, highly sought after in illegal drug manufacturing, was still intact.

“Our members responded with precision and urgency. The swift activation of the tracking system and the immediate circulation of information to surrounding units were key to intercepting the truck before the cargo could be tampered with,” said Captain Van Dyk.

Crime scene management experts were called to the scene to collect forensic evidence, document the vehicle’s condition, and secure the medication shipment before it was returned to the logistics company.

Van Dyk said that investigators are now working to determine whether the suspect is linked to a broader criminal syndicate operating in the region.

District Commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine praised the team for their commitment and highlighted the importance of collaboration across policing units.

The suspect remains in custody and is expected to appear in court soon on charges relating to hijacking and possession of suspected stolen property.

