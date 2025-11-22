Thieves wear staff uniforms in brazen Wierdapark liquor store robbery

A well-known liquor store in Wierdapark was hit by a brazen business robbery on Saturday morning.

Three suspects, disguised as staff members, entered the liquor store and overpowered the employees before ransacking the premises and fleeing on foot.

The incident occurred at a liquor store on Theuns van Niekerk Street in Wierdapark.

According to police, the employees had arrived in the early morning to unlock the premises and prepare for the day’s trade.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk said two men and one woman, dressed in store-branded uniforms, ambushed the workers as they unlocked the door to begin work.

He said the trio forcefully pushed the staff further inside the store before ordering them to lie on the floor.

Van Dyk said one of the workers was held at knife-point as the suspects moved swiftly through the store, targeting liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He said the value of the stolen liquor alone is estimated at over R8 000, with additional losses resulting from bottles intentionally smashed during the robbery.

“One of the staff members managed to escape after [realising] that one of the suspects was a woman. “As the female suspect turned away, the worker stood up, sprinted out of the store and screamed for help, prompting the suspects to flee,” said Van Dyk.

No serious injuries were reported, but the ordeal left employees shaken.

“Our crime scene experts collected evidence to assist with the investigation. A case of business robbery has been opened, and we will follow all leads to track down the suspects involved,” said Van Dyk.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and remain at large.

Police are asking the public and businesses in the area to report suspicious activity and information regarding this robbery.

