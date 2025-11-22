UP student’s innovation tackles cancer head-on

A BSc student from the University of Pretoria (UP), was recently declared the winner of the BioVerse Competition.

Jeandre Fenner, originally from Rustenburg, was among six finalists, and, emerging as the winner, was awarded a six-month internship at Aquatico, and given open access publication from the Eduvos Research Office to the value of R15 000.

The Eduvos BioVerse Competition is an annual South African challenge for third-year and honours-level students to pitch innovative biotechnology and biomedicine projects that address real-world issues.

The competition aims to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and showcase the talent that South African tertiary institutions have to offer.

Winners receive prizes that give them the opportunity for funding, mentorship, and exposure to the industry.

Participants from institutions included the University of South Africa (Unisa), Vaal University of Technology (VUT), University of Venda (UV), University of Pretoria (UP), and University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

The 20-year-old said that he did not enter the competition with the intention of winning but only because opportunities such as these come few and far between for people his age.

“Individuals my age, especially in my field, who share my passion are not given the chance to showcase their ideas. Because it is expected that we do not possess the capacity to contribute to science in a meaningful way yet or people are unwilling to listen to what we have to say,” said Fenner.

“This is why I am eternally grateful for this opportunity: because we had the chance to show what we are capable of and to share our ideas. We are becoming scientists so we can change the world, and I am certain that is the reason for my colleagues as well. I am also grateful for the friends that I made along the way, the skills that I learned and the experience,” he said.

Fenner’s project aims to provide clinicians with a convenient and comprehensive tool for diagnosing and characterising a patient’s cancer, and to provide support for target therapies.

He said he believes cancer is one of the conditions that feels like an immediate death sentence, and wants to change that notion, drawing from inspiration in his own personal life.

“My grandfather passed because of a brain tumour, and my grandmother has an epidermal cancer as well (a carcinoma for my fellow oncologists), so it certainly comes from a personal place as well. I have seen first-hand the pain that it causes, and so many people have felt it as well,” he said.

Aside from his grandparents, Fenner also took inspiration from his signal biology lecturer, Professor Iman van den Bout (his research formed the foundation of his idea). Finding signal biology fascinating, he is certain that together with post-translational modification proteomics (methods of changing a protein’s function, affecting how it affects cell growth, potentially slowing down the growth of tumours) it will form the future of cancer research.

Fenner is currently studying human physiology (BSc) at UP and is graduating next year after finishing his undergrad studies this year.

He plans on doing his honours in Pharmacology, specifically cancer proteomics, next year, and is still waiting for the official confirmation.

He said he would like to pursue a career in cancer research, and an honours is the key to that door.

“This project comes from a desire to relieve and prevent so much suffering and save lives. We must work to solve the wrongs of the world and not wait for others to solve them for us.

“I believe greatness follows passion,” he added.

Fenner said he found the competition to be an inspirational experience, and working with other aspiring scientists who aim to transform the world we live in added greater fuel to the fire that is his work.

He is grateful for the internship opportunity and believes that it will lay a strong foundation for his career going forward.

“These days, it’s so difficult to get a foothold on the slippery slope of the working world, and to get experience anywhere is worth more than anything. I have the opportunity to broaden my horizons and see how things are done in a practical laboratory.”

Fenner said he was very excited and eager to get started.

“The protocols and techniques I learn from this internship will form a strong foundation of basic laboratory techniques that I can build on going forward. This is essential because a strong foundation is key,” he said.

He thanked Eduvos for organising and hosting the competition and hopes that other young minds will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas and change daily life.

He also thanked his parents and friends for their support.

“Seeing their enthusiasm and supportive nature really kept me going. Thank you to our mentors, Ms Linda De Waal, as well as Mr Oscar Murombo and last but not least, Professor Iman van den Bout for his steadfast support and guidance,” he concluded.

