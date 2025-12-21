Man found dead near river in Olievenhoutbosch

The body of an un-named man, believed to be in his early thirties, was found dead next to a flooded river in Olievenhoutbosch Ext 19 on December 21 after emergency services responded to reports of a drowning incident.

Tshwane Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Tebogo Maake said the department’s fire and rescue services received the call around 08:00 on Sunday morning.

According to Maake, the incident was reported along Mathotse Street, next to Oripile Primary School.

“Fire and Rescue resources were immediately dispatched from Heuweloord Fire Station to the scene,” he said.

He noted that on arrival, firefighters discovered the lifeless body of a male lying next to the river.

“Members of the Community Emergency Response Team assessed the individual and confirmed that there were no signs of life.”

Maake added that the scene was thereafter handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

According to Maake, no further information can be shared at this stage, as the matter remains under police investigation.

“The City of Tshwane emergency services extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” he added.

Maake also warned that emergency services have been responding to various flooding-related incidents across Tshwane due to the current rainy weather conditions.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and strongly advised community members not to attempt crossing flowing or still water, particularly where water levels reach knee depth or deeper, as this poses a serious risk of drowning.

Community members are urged to report emergencies to the Tshwane emergency control centre by calling 107 toll-free, 012 358 6300, or 012 358 6400.

“When reporting an emergency, callers should remain calm, speak clearly, provide the correct location or address, and share a valid contact number to allow operators to call back should further information be required.”

