Kwaggasrand water maintenance to affect supply for 8 hours

Water supply from two key reservoirs (Kwaggasrand and Iscor) will be interrupted during scheduled two fire hydrant installations in Kwaggasrand.

11 hours ago
Image: File

The Tshwane Metro has announced that it will be installing two double fire hydrants in Kwaggasrand next week. This will affect the water supply to the area for about eight hours.

The work is scheduled to take place on January 20, 08:00–16:00.

The fire hydrants will be installed on Waterbok and Lewerik streets in Kwaggasrand, which will affect the water supply from the Kwaggasrand and Iscor Reservoirs supply areas.

Atteridgeville Ext 28, 30, 31 and 32, Kwaggasrand, Phelindaba Brewery, Proclamation Hill, Proclamation Hill Ext 1, West Park, and West Park Ext 4, 5, 6 and 7 will be affected by the installation.

“The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for any inconvenience that may be experienced during this period. We appeal to all residents to use water sparingly and assist in conserving this vital resource.

“The city remains committed to providing reliable water services and thanks all residents for their continued patience and support,” the metro stated in a published statement.

Residents are reminded to use water-saving measures while the work is being carried out.

These measures include not watering gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems, not washing vehicles with hosepipes, not filling swimming pools, and closing taps while brushing your teeth.

