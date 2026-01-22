Streetlights now illuminate Rethabiseng and Zithobeni

The Tshwane metro has taken steps towards improving community safety and quality of life by officially switching on 101 newly-installed streetlights in Zithobeni and Rethabiseng in Bronkhorstspruit.

The MMC for Utility Services, Frans Boshielo, together with Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, Ward Councillor Phiri, and senior officials from the Energy and Electricity Business Unit flipped the switch.

The completed project includes the installation of 73 streetlights in Rethabiseng along Mamba and Madiba streets, and 28 streetlights in Zithobeni Ext 4 along Mothibi Drive and Zikalala Street.

All installations fall within Region 7, Ward 102, and form part of the city’s flagship #SwitchOnTshwane service delivery programme.

MMC Boshielo said the project demonstrates the city’s commitment to delivering visible, impactful services that respond directly to community needs.

“Lighting up our streets is about more than infrastructure; it is about restoring safety, dignity and opportunity in our communities,” said Boshielo.

He emphasised that public lighting plays a critical role in social and economic development, limiting crime and increasing visibility for road-users.

“When streets are well-lit, children can walk safely, families feel protected, and small businesses can operate for longer hours. Through the #SwitchOnTshwane programme, we are deliberately investing in infrastructure that changes lives,” Boshielo said.

He called on residents of Ward 102 to take collective responsibility for protecting the newly installed infrastructure from vandalism and theft.

“This infrastructure belongs to the community. Safeguarding it ensures that the benefits of safety and improved living conditions are sustained for everyone,” he added.

He said that the Tshwane metro affirms that the project is part of a broader, ongoing drive by the Energy and Electricity Business Unit to modernise electrical infrastructure and expand public lighting across the metro.

“We are committed to igniting service delivery and ensuring that no community is left behind. Projects like this reflect our determination to improve the quality of life for all residents of Tshwane,” said Boshielo.

He said similar interventions will continue to be rolled out across other regions as part of Tshwane’s mission to build safer, more inclusive and well-serviced communities.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel