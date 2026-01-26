Alt Market celebrates the dark and edgy

Alternative crowds were drawn to the gothic and moody aesthetics of the Alt Market.

Known for its eclectic and bohemian atmosphere, the Railways Café provided the perfect backdrop for this monthly social gathering dedicated to alternative lifestyles and subcultures.

Moving away from traditional market finds, the stalls feature a curated and edgy selection of goods: clothing adorned with bold iconography and anti-religious symbols, handcrafted jewellery, pop culture collectables and speciality items.

The personalised jewellery featured protective stones and crystals, alongside intricate leather and lace pieces.

There were brooches and badges celebrating everything from anime and video games to dark icons, to speciality items such as traditional smudge packs and a diverse selection of knives.

Beyond the shopping, the market functioned as a vibrant community social. Attendees could get professional tattoos and piercings on-site, adding to the ‘rock star’ energy of the day.

Despite the dark themes of the merchandise, the atmosphere is friendly and inclusive, a true family and friends affair that welcomes anyone looking for something outside the mainstream.

The Alt Market continues its tradition as a monthly staple for the community, taking place on the last Sunday of every month. It remains a vital space for Centurion’s alternative scene to connect, trade, and express themselves.

