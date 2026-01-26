Full steam ahead: Pretoria’s heritage comes alive at Hermanstad

The Hermanstad Station recently transformed into a bustling community hub as the New Cape Central Railway (NCCR) and Wonder Steam Trains hosted a day dedicated to Pretoria’s rail heritage.

The event offered families and enthusiasts a rare chance to get close to these massive mechanical wonders, which once powered South Africa’s economy.

The stars of the day were the locomotives themselves, historical giants like the Class 15F. These engines are masterpieces of engineering: coal is burned in a firebox to heat water inside a large boiler. The resulting high-pressure steam is piped into cylinders, where it pushes pistons to turn the wheels.

It’s a powerful, physical process that visitors could see and feel first-hand with short rides up and down the tracks, which was the highlight of the day. Longer day rides from Hermanstad to Railways Cafe in Irene (and back) are also available.

The locomotive cab (the driver’s compartment) was open for tours, allowing children and adults to speak with the crew. The goal of the day was clear: to keep the specialised skills of steam engineering alive and encourage a new generation to join the preservation movement.

Beyond the tracks, it was a true community festival. Local bike clubs and vintage car enthusiasts displayed their machines alongside the trains, while food stalls and live music kept the atmosphere lively. By bringing together technical history and local culture, the event proved that Pretoria’s steam movement is about much more than just old engines; it’s about a community keeping its history in motion.

