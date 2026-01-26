LifestyleLocal news

Full steam ahead: Pretoria’s heritage comes alive at Hermanstad

Here is a look inside the recent family fun day, where the NCCR and Wonder Steam Trains kept the city's mechanical history on track.

10 hours ago
Kaden Hendricks 1 minute read
Marlene Kriegler and Johan Janse van Rensberg

The Hermanstad Station recently transformed into a bustling community hub as the New Cape Central Railway (NCCR) and Wonder Steam Trains hosted a day dedicated to Pretoria’s rail heritage.

The event offered families and enthusiasts a rare chance to get close to these massive mechanical wonders, which once powered South Africa’s economy.

Giant Wheels

 

The stars of the day were the locomotives themselves, historical giants like the Class 15F. These engines are masterpieces of engineering: coal is burned in a firebox to heat water inside a large boiler. The resulting high-pressure steam is piped into cylinders, where it pushes pistons to turn the wheels.

A massive steamer

It’s a powerful, physical process that visitors could see and feel first-hand with short rides up and down the tracks, which was the highlight of the day. Longer day rides from Hermanstad to Railways Cafe in Irene (and back) are also available.

Uschi and Leandi Briel

The locomotive cab (the driver’s compartment) was open for tours, allowing children and adults to speak with the crew. The goal of the day was clear: to keep the specialised skills of steam engineering alive and encourage a new generation to join the preservation movement.

Ilana Bartmann, Nohlene Bennett and Annie Neveling from Ray Of Light Bikers Club ( All female)

Beyond the tracks, it was a true community festival. Local bike clubs and vintage car enthusiasts displayed their machines alongside the trains, while food stalls and live music kept the atmosphere lively. By bringing together technical history and local culture, the event proved that Pretoria’s steam movement is about much more than just old engines; it’s about a community keeping its history in motion.

Next long trips

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel

10 hours ago
Kaden Hendricks 1 minute read
Back to top button