Security officers foil cable theft attempt in eastern Pretoria

A suspect was arrested for cable theft and malicious damage to government infrastructure following a swift response by private security officers in Rutgers Street, Moreleta Park, east of Pretoria.

According to Bull Security spokesperson French Jooste, the company’s control room received a call from a client reporting a possible cable theft in progress.

He said officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, and when the team arrived, one of the officers entered the property through a gate leading to a nearby field, where he saw the suspect cutting cables.

Jooste said the officer relayed the suspect’s location to backup units, who moved in to help; however, the suspect noticed the officers, dropped the tools, and ran away.

“A foot pursuit followed through Rubenstein and Peddie streets and continued towards Jacques Street, where the suspect was successfully apprehended by our reaction team,” Jooste added.

He said the police were called and came to the scene, where the suspect was arrested. Bull Security officers subsequently left.

Jooste commended the vigilance of the client and the swift co-ordination of the response team.

“Such co-operation plays a critical role in combating infrastructure-related crimes and fighting crime in general,” he concluded.

Residents are urged to report cable theft and suspicious activity immediately, as cable theft remains a serious concern due to its impact on essential services and public safety.

