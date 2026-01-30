What’s on in Pretoria?

Kleinkaap Moonlight Dinner & Movie Night @ Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel – Friday, January 30

Bring along your blankets, pillows, chairs, and all things cosy to enjoy a relaxing night under the stars. Please note no bean bags are available. Unreserved seating. The movie is taking place outdoors, however, the event may be moved indoors should there be any unforeseen weather changes or chances of rain predicted for the duration of the event. Starts at 18:00. Book via Tixsa

Ceroc Makiti January @ 37 Lynnwood Road – Friday, January 30



Come and enjoy a fun night of sokkie! This is the best way to start the year! Bring your friends and dance partners and dance the night away! Starts at 19:00. Enquiries: [email protected] or call 083 4747 901 or WhatsApp 073 209 9687.

Passion for speed @ Zwartkops Raceway Friday & Saturday, January 30-31

Celebrate 25 years of Passion for Speed – South Africa’s most iconic historic racing festival! Two action-packed days of practice, qualifying, racing, classic cars, and family entertainment await. Family-friendly, with exhibitors. For more Info: 012 384 2299 or [email protected]

SATURDAY

Intercare Classic Road Race @ Fireroom at Castle Gate Precinct – Saturday, January 31

This year’s theme, #RunYourStory, is all about the reasons that get us moving, big or small, serious or fun. Distances: 21.1km, 10km, 5km fun run. Receive a medal. No animals allowed. Enter online at entryninjas. Fast food and refreshments available at venue. Starts at 06:00.

Witfontein Carboot Sale @ 750 Stasie Street, NHK Witfontein – Saterdag, 31 Januarie



Kom na die KPKK-fees – Koekbak, Pannekoekbak, Kattebak, Koffiegat-Fees. Witfontein sorg vir die Koektafel, Pannekoek, Boepensbroodjies, boereworsrolle en koffie… kom kuier lekker saam en koop dalk net die produk wat jy al jare lank na soek. Tyd: 07:00-12:00.

BRAT DAY @NG Lyttelton – Saturday, January 31

Brat = Bonsai Regional Association Transvaal at Bonsai, Plant & Succulent Market. Whether you’re an avid bonsai veteran or an immersed plant lover of any kind, this regional gathering of bonsai clubs presents a range of talks and demonstrations to enlighten, invigorate and inform all plant people. Starts at 08:00 until 15:30.

Moothub Market @ Moot Lockhouse, Moregloed – Saturday, January 31



Local vendors, great vibes and community spirit. Starts at 08:00 until 14:00.

Classic Motorcycle Meet @ 28 Lebombo Road, Ashlea Gardens – Saturday, January 31

Connect with fellow riders at a gathering dedicated to the timeless machines that shaped motorcycling history. Bring your vintage bike, your stories, and your passion for all things classic or just come to admire legendary motorcycles. Starts at 08:30 until 13:00.

Pretoria Stoepmark Januarie @ RR Bistro, Villieria – Saterdag, 31 Januarie



Elke laaste Saterdag van die maand. Alle brei/hekel en/of liefhebbers word uitgenooi om die oggend saam met ander eensgesindes deur te bring. Bring jou huidige projek saam.

Microchip Day @ Wollies Animal Project – Saturday, January 31



Come microchip your cat or dog at only R150 (cash), and make sure they can be found when they escape. There will be cupcakes and cold drinks.

Pretoria Record Fair @ Lucky Rodrigo – Saturday, January 31

Buy records. Starts at 11:30.

Vinyl Market @ Railways Café – Saturday, January 31

Buy records. Starts at 10:00.

DIE BO-KAAP SIP & PAINT @ 674 Elvira Street, Garsfontein – Saturday, January 31

Bring your drinks, we provide all art materials and yummy pizza! WhatsApp 082 551 8835 / email [email protected] to book your spot. Starts at 15:00 until 18:00.

Dance – Picnic – Toast @ Dance Junction- Saturday, January 31



Social Dance evening. Brink your basket and blanket, BYOB. Marshmallows and bubbly will be supplied to toast New Year. 18:00 – picnic starts, 19:00 – dance, 22:00 Toast

My Chemical Romance Forever! @ HOtstix Music & Pool Bar – Saturday, January 31

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade, we’re playing the entire album in full at midnight. Come dressed in your best Black Parade regalia. Expect tattoo stations and a piñata filled with secret goodies. Starts at 21:00.

SUNDAY

Menlo Vinyl Record Fair @ Capital Craft Beer Academy, Greenlyn Village Centre – Sunday, February 1

Let the good times roll! Come hunt for rare pressings or rediscover timeless classics. Free entry, book a table: WhatsApp on 081 877 6924.

SliceNation After Dark @ Wonderboom Carvenience Shopping Centre – Sunday, February 1

Fresh coffee & drinks, snacks, music, insane cars and the shop will be open for all your car needs. Entrance free. Starts at 17:00.