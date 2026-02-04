Ward 47 councillor wins top DA service award

Ward 47 Councillor Lida Erasmus received the Service Delivery Excellence Award at the 2026 Gauteng North DA Regional Congress, as nominated by branch members and residents.

The accolade recognises councillors who go beyond their designated roles to serve their communities and assist fellow DA councillors and activists.

“This award is truly humbling because it comes directly from my community and colleagues,” Erasmus said.

“It reflects the shared effort of my team, the volunteers, and residents who step up every time we launch initiatives or tackle challenges in the ward.”

Erasmus emphasised that her approach to leadership is rooted in service.

“When I took office, I promised to work tirelessly for my community. True leadership isn’t just oversight; it’s being present on the ground, solving problems, and making a tangible difference every day,” she said.

Ward 47 faces ongoing issues, including potholes, streetlight failures, poorly maintained servitudes, and power outages affecting specific blocks.

Erasmus has tackled these issues personally, often co-ordinating directly with residents to find solutions.

Her hands-on approach extends beyond her own ward.

“I frequently support fellow DA councillors and activists, helping them manage their workloads so they can recharge, while also mentoring future leaders for council roles,” she said.

One project she is particularly proud of is the e-waste recycling initiative in early 2025, which collected over R14 000 for Sungardens Hospice.

“These are the moments that show what a community can achieve when people work together,” Erasmus said.

She encouraged community participation in ward initiatives, including the revitalisation of local parks, where residents help clean, plant trees, and repaint playgrounds.

The next project will take place at the corner of Witdoring Avenue and Tanya Street in Moreleta Park on February 7, with volunteers invited to bring paintbrushes, hats, and old clothes.

“This award recognises not just my efforts but the collective dedication of everyone who contributes to Ward 47,” Erasmus said.

“It’s proof that leadership combined with community collaboration can create lasting, positive change.”

Residents interested in joining Erasmus’ initiatives can contact her at 071 419 0090 or follow updates via WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram.

