Shootout after Mabopane business robbery ends in two arrests

Two suspects were arrested following a shootout during a business robbery at a store in Mabopane on February 5.

According to police, five suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery.

A confrontation between the suspects and on-duty security guards escalated into a shootout, resulting in two of the suspects being apprehended at the scene.

Police spokesperson Warant Officer Marinda Austin said police responded swiftly after receiving reports of the robbery in progress.

The remaining suspects fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo. Police later recovered the vehicle abandoned in Mabopane.

During a search of the area around the car, officers also recovered three handguns believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

Police confirmed that the two arrested suspects sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local medical facility while under police guard. Their condition has not been disclosed.

“A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects who managed to flee the scene.”

A case of business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

Police have not yet confirmed whether any stolen property has been recovered, nor have details been released regarding the identities of the suspects.

Members of the public who may have information that could assist in the investigation are urged to come forward.

Anyone with information that may assist police in tracing the outstanding suspects is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS

