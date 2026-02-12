What’s On in Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Make Friends & BlaBla Language Exchange @ Uptown Trading 492, Bureau Ln, Pretoria

Meet new people, speak with them in any language, and make new friends. Starts 20:00-22:00.

FRIDAY

Anti-Valentine’s Party @Fusion Bar & Grill, 194 Springbok Street, Centurion

We’re throwing love to the curb and celebrating Anti-Valentine’s Day, so Cupid can go take a hike!

Everybody is invited. Whether you’re single, taken or ‘it’s complicated’, come celebrate not celebrating with us. Starts 19:00. Free shooter at the door.

Friday the 13th Party @ Jitterbugz, 2 Charles de Gaulle Crescent

Dress to scare. Prizes up for grabs. Entertainment: DJ MNDST. Starts 19:00.

Groenkloof Night Market @ CBC Old Boys

Expect a massive variety of new street food flavours, fresh stalls to browse, and more performers to keep the vibe going all night. There is something for the kiddies as well: a jumping castle and stilt walkers. Come hungry, bring a picnic blanket if you like. R30 per adult, R10 for under 18s. Starts 17:00–22:00.

Linton’s Corner Night Market @ Linton’s Corner shopping centre

Get ready for a special Valentine’s Edition of the Linton’s Corner Night Market! Whether you’re looking for a romantic date night, a fun evening with the family or just want to soak up those unbeatable Friday-night vibes, we’ve got you covered. Starts 16:00 until late. R20pp entry. Kids under 12 enter for free, but no under 18s without an adult.

Love and Smoke Valentine’s Day @ Doppio Zero Hazelwood – Feb 13-14

Seats limited. Join Doppio Zero Hazelwood for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day Smoked Meat Experience.

Sundowners at Sunset @ Fort Klapperkop

Celebrate love, friendship, and golden sunsets with us at Pretoria’s most romantic sunset spot. Whether it’s date night, a friends outing, or a sunset moment with family, join us as we soak up the views, the vibe, and the love! Guests are welcome to bring their own drinks and snacks, along with a chair, blanket, and torch — ideal for a cosy sunset picnic under the sky! R100 per car. R50 per motorbike. All proceeds go towards fundraising efforts, especially the upkeep of the fort. Starts 16:00 till 20:00.

SATURDAY

Buitelug-fliekaand @ Voortrekkermonument

Kom kyk die Afrikaanse film Pad na jou Hart onder die sterre by die Voortrekkermonument. Dit beloof om ‘n heerlike kuiergeleentheid vir die hele gesin te wees – van paartjies tot gesinne met kinders. Bring jou gunstelingkombers, pak ’n piekniekmandjie en kom maak jou tuis op die gras terwyl die son sak en die sterre begin skyn. Vroeër die dag kan die monument teen halfprys besigtig word. Bespreek vroegtydig om teleurstelling te voorkom.

Hazelwood Food & ACC Market Valentine Market @ Pretoria High Old Boys Club

The market is not simply about shopping — it is about slowing down, appreciating craftsmanship, and reconnecting with community and nature. Whether gathering fresh food for the week, finding a meaningful gift, or sharing a morning walk with loved ones, the Hazel Market is where Pretoria’s heartbeat feels most at ease. Starts at 08:00 until 14:00.

Love Walk & Market @ Wollies Animal Shelter

Come join us for our Love Dog Walk, with an amazing market, bake sale and awesome entertainment. Fun for the whole family. Entertainment by Dion Cool. Starts 06:45.

Not another Valentine’s Show @ Die Buffel Pub & Grill, Rietfontein

Attention all single people and people who are tired of Valentine’s Day clichés! Join us for a fun evening with good music. Live entertainment by JP Dix. Starts at 19:00.

Valentine’s Couple Painting @ 674 Elvira Street, Garsfontein

Create one half of a heart with someone special – your partner, bestie or friend. When your paintings come together, so does the heart. No experience needed. Just good vibes, paint, and connection. Includes a glass of Champagne each, Pizza and all art material. WhatsApp 082 551 8835 or email hello@creativeroom.co.za to book your spot. Starts at 15:00.

Valentine’s Day at the Zoo @ Pretoria Zoo

From scenic walks and wildlife encounters to a romantic lunch and a special seal kiss — love has never looked this wild! R285 per couple. Reservations via email – k.mabuse@sanbi.org.za, m.kwinda@sanbi.org.za

Valentynsdag Mark @ Lavendar Kontrei Mark

Vier die liefde soos dit hoort – saam daai persoon wat jou hart laat vinniger klop, omring deur pragtige geskenke, heerlike kosse en romantiese klanke. Live musiek. Pret aktiwiteite vir die jongspan. Gratis trekkerry & quad-treintjie. Waterpret. Bring handdoeke saam. Tyd: 09:00-15:00. R20pp. Kinders onder 12 en pensioenarisse is verniet.

Valentine’s Parkrun @ Botanical Gardens

WEAR PINK or RED and join us for a free 5km VALENTINES parkrun or walk at your own pace in the beautiful and secure Pretoria Botanical Gardens! Remember to bring your barcode. Parking inside is limited, so come early! Starts 08:00.

SUNDAY

Boardgame Day @ Jix Hobbies, Menlyn Retail Park

Come and join us for not-your-average boardgames and spend some quality time with friends and family. R50 table fee per person. Bookings essential, at jixhobbies.co.za/collections/bookings. Starts at 09:00 until 13:00.

Picnic club – Valentine’s edition @ Fort Schanskop

Bring your friends, your people, and your picnic spirit. Entertainment by Desmond and the Tutus, Pedro Barbosa, Volk, Bloumoord, and Sozlol. Starts at 10:00.

The River Trail Run/Walk @ Irene River Estate Grounds

Distances: 2km, 5km, 10km, 15km or 21km. Register online Entry Ninja or on the day at 06:00. Race starts 06:30. Pet-friendly.

