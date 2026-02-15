From securing communities to catches: team heads for international competition

What started as a shared love for angling quickly turned into a structured, competitive angling team focused on excellence, discipline, mental well-being, and mutual support.

Formed under the Lakes Security Forum NPC, the Lakes Specimen Angling (LSA) team brings together members from the private security sector and the Pretoria east community. It is a unique mission to protect communities, compete globally, and champion mental wellness through carp angling.

LSA member Jean Jonker said that, over time, the team has grown beyond its original footprint, attracting some of South Africa’s top anglers from various industries.

“While we compete at the highest level nationally and internationally, we remain grounded in our mission to support one another and give back to the community,” said Jonker.

He explained that for the team, angling is more than just a sport; it is a tool for mental wellness.

“Spending long hours in nature, away from daily pressures, creates space for reflection, healing, and mental recovery. The focus and patience required in specimen angling help calm the mind, while the team environment provides support and understanding,” he said.

Jonker stated that several members have found angling to be a vital coping mechanism when dealing with stress, trauma, and PTSD, helping them regain balance and resilience.

He added that, alongside promoting mental wellness, the team continues to play a role in protecting Pretoria east communities.

“We are proud to protect our communities while pursuing something meaningful that strengthens our minds and bonds,” Jonker added.

He said the team recently achieved a major milestone by qualifying for the 2026 International Balaton Carp Cup (IBCC) in Hungary, the world’s largest carp fishing competition, which features around 300 teams from nearly 30 countries.

“By winning the South African qualifier, our team earned the honour of representing Team South Africa 1 in April 2026. This will mark the team’s second international appearance, and with prior experience, they aim to fly the South African flag high once again,” said Jonker.

Despite their success, the team receives no government funding and must cover all expenses independently.

“The largest cost remains competition-related expenses. We are still pleading for support to cover travel and logistical costs required to compete at this level. The team aims to raise R100 000 by April,” Jonker said.

He pleaded with residents, businesses, and the broader community to support the team and help reduce the financial burden.

“Sponsorships or donations will be used directly for competition and preparation costs. Transparency is very important to us, and funds are strictly applied to the team’s participation,” he said.

He added that individuals and businesses can also support through direct donations, equipment contributions or by helping to raise awareness.

“Support for the Lakes Specimen Angling Team not only helps them represent South Africa internationally but also inspires future anglers, promotes mental wellness, and strengthens communities,” he said.

Anyone interested in supporting the team is welcome to contact them directly on Jonker’s number, 074 613 2381.

Also read: Grassroots clean-up campaign gains momentum as Silverton Voëltjiedorp residents take action

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel