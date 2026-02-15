Mamelodi Sungardens celebrates 40 years of palliative care

An organisation committed to increasing awareness of palliative care through education and training wants to share information about its services with Mamelodi residents.

The Mamelodi Sungardens Hospice Palliative Care situated at Mamelodi SOS is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and will be hosting a family day at Mamelodi Sports Ground on February 28.

The event will start with a 5km fun walk with live music, food stalls, health screening and a kiddies corner for children.

Tickets cost R50 for adults and R30 for children.

Lizo Tom, fundraiser from Sungardens Hospice, said that for 40 years, the hospice has been a place of comfort, dignity, and hope for patients facing life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Tom said Sungardens supports patients living with cancer, HIV/Aids, advanced emphysema, motor neuron disease, end-stage organ failure and other serious conditions.

While it operates a six-bed in-patient unit offering short-term relief for pain and symptom management, Tom said the heart of its work lies within the homes of patients.

“Through home-based care, Sungardens ensures that individuals receive medical, emotional, and spiritual support in the comfort and familiarity of their own environment,” said Tom.

Its vision and mission are guided by a clear and powerful vision aimed at providing unparalleled holistic palliative care and support to all qualifying patients, without prejudice. They also want to build a strong palliative care organisation based on kindness, respect and integrity.

He said the hospice provides holistic palliative care that supports both patients and their families. A specialised multidisciplinary team delivers compassionate medical care, symptom control, emotional support, and spiritual guidance, ensuring dignity and comfort at every stage of illness.

“Recognising that illness affects more than the body, Sungardens offers psychosocial services that include counselling and emotional support with qualified social workers who assist patients and families in navigating grief, fear and uncertainty. [It] provides a safe space for healing and strength,” he said.

It is also committed to strengthening palliative care through education and training, which equips healthcare professionals, caregivers and community members with the skills needed to provide compassionate, informed care, helping to improve palliative services across the region.

The Sungardens retail store plays a vital role in fundraising. Donations of clothing, household goods and books are sold to support hospice services. Every purchase directly contributes to sustaining compassionate, life-affirming care for patients and families.

For more information about Sungardens Palliative Care or the Family Day event, community members can contact the organisation via the Palliative Care Helpline on 012 348 1934.

