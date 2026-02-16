Fourth suspect hands himself over following e-hailing driver killing in Pretoria

A fourth suspect in the murder of an e-hailing driver handed himself over to police in Atteridgeville today.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on February 17, where he is likely to face charges of carjacking and murder.

This comes after the police confirmed the arrest of three additional suspects, aged 24, 25, and 30 for the murder of Isaac Satlat as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances

The three accused, Dikeledi Tears Mphela (24), Goitsione Machidi (25), and McClaren Mushwana (30), appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court today, where they abandoned their bail application.

Machidi and Mushwana were arrested after investigations linked them to the crime, and they joined Mphela who was arrested on February 13.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said, “It is alleged that on February 11, 2026, the accused ordered e-hailing services using a mobile phone number that was not registered in their name.” “When the vehicle arrived, Mphela got into the vehicle, while the other two accused followed in a separate car.

Mphela and her accomplice allegedly forced the victim to stop the vehicle, strangled him to death, and robbed him of his cellphone and vehicle, which was later recovered.”

Mahanjana sad the incident was captured by a camera installed in the vehicle, and the footage was circulated on social media.

“Investigations by the South African Police Service led to the arrest of Mphela on February 13, 2026. The other two accused were arrested on February 15, 2026. “

She said the three had their matter postponed to February 23 for further investigations.

The fourth suspect, who cannot be named as yet, was arrested on February 16 after he handed himself over to authorities.

This effectively brings the total number of suspects to four, all of whom are now all in police custody.

The quartet’s case dates back to February 11, when an e-hailing driver was allegedly killed while inside his vehicle in Pretoria West.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo, preliminary investigations suggested that the victim had been requested for a trip by a man and a woman in Pretoria West.

Colonel Masondo, at the time that the hijacked vehicle and the body of the victim were discovered in Atteridgeville on the same day of the incident.

The discovery of the car led to intensified investigations and a series of arrests in the days that followed.

