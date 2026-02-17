Health department distances itself from paid training

Residents are being urged to be wary of circulating scam advertising for first-aid training for a fee at the Lebone College of Emergency Care (LCEC).

The advert requires residents to report to Block XX or Block VV in Soshanguve for the full day’s training, from 08:30-16:00 on February 19.

The fake ad also required the training seekers to bring their ID copies and a R100 processing fee for each ID copy.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said this advertisement is in no way connected to the department, as payment is not required for admission to the First Responder Training programme.

“The department wishes to advise the public that First Responder Training offered by the Department’s Lebone College of Emergency Care is provided free of charge for all residents of Gauteng.

“Any individual or organisation charging community members for this training while using the department’s name is doing so without authorisation.

“The department cautions members of the public to remain vigilant against scammers and verify the legitimacy of any training invitation or poster through official channels,” the GDoH said in a statement.

The First Responder Training programme seeks to equip residents with the knowledge of how to respond to life-threatening situations.

These skills include performing CPR, assisting others who are experiencing involuntary violence, managing critical injuries, responding to falls, and treating sprain, strain or burn injuries.

The programme launched in 2023 and has trained more than 12 000 people, especially in disadvantaged areas, including townships, informal settlements and hostels.

“The GDoH is the sole authorised organiser of this initiative. No other entity is permitted to conduct the programme or charge participants any fees for participating,” the statement concluded.

Residents are urged to report any scammers or anyone indivisuals demanding payment to LCEC on 012 356 8000 or email [email protected].

