Kwaito lives on through Smega Nathi’s latest offering

Nkosinathi Nkosi, popularly known as Smega Nathi has dedicated a tribute album to kwaito.

Released in February, the album draws instant attention with the title We listen, we don’t judge.

With South Africa’s history of creating new sounds, kwaito remains one of the most authentic sounds internationally recognised as coming from South Africa.

Growing up in KwaNdebele in Mpumalanga, he was raised in a richly musical family – both his father and grandfather were gospel singers.

When Smega Nathi finally became involved in music, he changed the story by diving into rap, house music, and kwaito. This gave him a very different sound from the previous two generations of his family.

Currently based in Centurion, Pretoria, he has evolved himself into an interpreter of culture through music. He sees himself as a versatile artist and avoids being boxed into any one genre.

He calls for people to perceive him as an “instrument of communicating joy, awareness, and knowledge”.

“Kwaito has always reminded me that I am a powerful South African. It reinforced in me that I am a friend, a son, a brother, and a father,” he expresses.

According to him, the title of the album is inspired by consumers’ short attention spans, which causes them to not listen to full songs.

He says that by using a catchy title – one that is currently trending – he encourages listeners to listen to the songs in full before judging them.

Driven by pure love for the genre, Smega Nathi delivers a kwaito-inspired project that honours the history of the music, while speaking to today’s generation.

The album opens with its lead track titled Amaparasite. The song stems from the artist’s lived experience in the township, and is dedicated to people who promote black excellence and resilience despite societal issues.

He also adds that after months of dedication, sacrifice and countless sleepless nights, this album stands as a full-circle moment for him as a kwaito fan turned cultural custodian.

To him, kwaito is the interpretation of life in the townships, which he sees as another way people in the townships communicate life matters.

“It’s the art of how we make things not so harsh but still give truth. Kwaito is about storytelling,” he explains.

The album borrows from the styles of the genre’s pioneers such as Arthur Mafokate, Mdu Masilela, and Kabelo Mabalane – a group of artists that dominated the kwaito scene in the late 90s to early 2000s, and remain the blueprint of kwaito for artists like himself.

WATCH: SMEGA-NATHI PERFORMING LIVE IN PRETORIA:

Executive director of Loyal Kings Records, Nota Baloyi, says the genre remains important because it addresses social issues about our culture in South Africa.

“Kwaito is still a 100% authentic South African genre. Since music is immortal, kwaito will never die,” says Baloyi.

The label’s goal is to redeem the genre’s image and demonstrate that kwaito can still inspire and bring joy to communities.

To promote the album, they plan to go on a radio and TV tour, while exploring other platforms relevant to the youth.

“We will be utilising all social media platforms to reach them,” adds Baloyi.

With collaborations from other artists and a sound rooted in nostalgia We listen, we don’t judge stands as both a tribute to kwaito’s past and a reminder that the genre still has a place in our country’s evolving music landscape.

WATCH: SMEGA-NATHI VISUALIZER: SMEGA-NATHI – Amaparasite (VISUALIZER) Feat. NtokanjeBeatz x Mr.Me x Berita M & Nvrth:

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