Electronic evidence delays corruption case

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court recently postponed the high-profile Medicare 24 R360-million corruption case to August 28, as the State continues to comb through electronic evidence.

In January, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure terminated the lease agreement with Medicare 24 Tshwane District, which has been linked to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, in respect of a hospital facility situated in Pretoria West.

Since then, the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) executed a major raid, arresting Matlala alongside 12 senior police officers, including suspended National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola.

On June 25, Matlala entered a formal plea and sentence agreement at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court, and turned state’s witness.

With the remaining suspects due to appear toward the end of August, IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the prosecution intends to verify information received from the electronic devices of the accused.

“Thirteen of the accused have provided the state with their electronic storage devices, while another accused is expected to do so later today. The state committed to providing the disclosure between July 15 and 31. Their attorneys have been invited to IDAC offices to receive the electronic storage devices and the verification of the disclosure,” Mamothame said.

While presenting the terms of the plea, the state placed on record that the outcome may result in the amendment of the charge sheet, as well as the possible inclusion of other accused.

Matlala has entered a formal plea and sentence agreement and turned state’s witness.

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