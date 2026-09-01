Compliance crackdown hits Bosman station street vendors

Fresh from issuing dozens of permits in Olievenhoutbosch, metro police recently took to Bosman Station and surrounding areas to send a zero-tolerance message to informal traders in shops and on the streets.

The TMPD, alongside Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, carried out the operation on August 31, issuing fines, closing stands and confiscating goods.

MMC for Community Safety, Alderman Hannes Coetzee, said the aim was to clean the walkways and ensure compliance.

“The good news is that we start seeing the change with some traders with legal documents. A city at work; residents stop, and their reply is very positive towards a clean city.

“Some shops do not comply at all and were closed; contraventions were issued, but also advised about processes on how to apply to continue with business,” Coetzee said.

Officials confiscating goods. Photo: X/@Rambohannes.

The mayor said they also inspected spaza shops in the area to ensure compliance with the metro’s by-laws and applicable health and safety requirements.

She insisted that officials will continue to enforce by-laws to keep the CBD clean, safe and accessible for residents and visitors.

“We moved traders who were obstructing walkways, in addition to operating without the required trading permits. Some traders were compliant.

“TMPD’s By-Law Enforcement Unit arrested a woman found selling contraceptives in the Pretoria CBD. She’s from Zimbabwe and had no trading permit or immigration documentation,” Moya said.

The new by-law broadens the scope of informal trading activities recognised by the metro and provides permits for businesses operating in designated and compliant areas.

The regulations intend to ensure that informal businesses operate in appropriate spaces while receiving support from the municipality.

To qualify for a permit, applicants must attend a free compliance training workshop and, under the new by-law, be a South African citizen.

Watch here: https://x.com/nasiphim/status/2094456320409637346/video/3.

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