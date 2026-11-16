Pretoria far east councillors outline priorities after local government election

Stabilising electricity supply, tackling water interruptions, fixing potholes, repairing streetlights and bolstering community safety form the immediate priorities of newly elected ward councillors in the far east of Pretoria.

The DA retained all wards in the far east constituency, namely wards 41, 44, 46, 85, 91, 100 and 101, during the local government election on November 4.

Newly elected Ward 41 councillor Denvor Julies said that in his first 100 days he will work to stabilise basic services and restore normality to the area.

Newly elected Ward 41 councillor Denvor Julies Photo: Itumeleng Mokoena

He said his mandate is to address power issues, push for bulk water infrastructure upgrades and repair streetlights.

“The Murrayfield secondary substation needs to be refurbished to prevent large-scale cable explosions that we saw in October. This is what I will be advocating for,” said Julies.

He said he will work with the metro to find solutions and replace ageing bulk water infrastructure in Rossouw Street and Grace Avenue, Murrayfield, as well as Pitts Avenue in Weavind Park.

Ward 41 focuses on power and dark streets

Julies said streetlights in Ward 41 remain a major hazard because most streets are pitch black, compromising safety for residents.

He said the worst long-standing service delivery issue in the ward is electricity.

“Unstable power is mainly caused by the ageing infrastructure, overgrown trees and cable theft. I plan to present this issue to council and the petitions committee, engage the private sector for potential financial support and establish agreements or memorandums of understanding to fast-track repairs to infrastructure,” he said.

He said he will also work with the local community security network to help protect substations and the electricity grid.

Residents can contact Julies on 079 041 4388 via WhatsApp or phone call. He said he will endeavour to assist during normal work hours and extended hours in emergencies.

Streetlight audit and road revamps in Ward 44

Re-elected Ward 44 councillor Samantha de La Rey Photo: Supplied

Re-elected Ward 44 councillor Samantha de la Rey said serving residents, improving service delivery and ensuring the community has a strong voice remain central to her work.

De la Rey said her main focus during the first 100 days will be to introduce a structured and measurable service delivery programme, with particular emphasis on improving streetlight functionality throughout Ward 44.

“We will conduct a ward-wide streetlight audit, establish a centralised fault register, report outstanding faults, engage the electricity department and closely monitor repairs.”

De la Rey said she wants to initiate a road-marking and speed-hump repainting programme alongside a major clean-up on Atterbury Road to remove overgrown vegetation, improve visibility and create a cleaner, safer environment.

“Another important priority is laying the groundwork for the revitalisation of Tweefontein Spruit. My vision is to transform it into a safe, clean and attractive community space where residents can enjoy the natural environment.”

De la Rey highlighted unreliable electricity infrastructure, neglected roads and overgrown public spaces as her three key focus areas in the ward.

“I want to thank the residents of Ward 44 for placing their trust in me once again. Winning the ward with 78.89% of the vote is an enormous privilege and responsibility,” said De la Rey.

Strategic planning for Ward 91 substations

Ward 91 councillor Sandy Ramnaidoo Photo: Supplied

Meanwhile, newly elected Ward 91 councillor Sandy Ramnaidoo, a former diplomat and entrepreneur, said getting the city to commit to assessing strategic planning for each substation is her primary concern.

Ramnaidoo said her priorities include reliable water and electricity, infrastructure maintenance, road and stormwater repairs, streetlights, refuse removal and stronger by-law enforcement.

She said she will tackle service delivery through whole-society collaboration.

“Plans for better service in Ward 91 include meeting regional officials, reviewing outstanding complaints and conducting site visits to identify areas requiring urgent intervention.”

Ward 46 councillor Helen Kallianiotis-Alpino said her mandate is to be consistent, follow up, escalate, engage and hold the relevant departments accountable as much as possible.

“I would like to ask residents to report service delivery problems, share photographs and locations, and let me know what needs attention. Together, we can identify problems, prioritise them and work towards solutions.”

Kallianiotis-Alpino said she will focus on roads and infrastructure, addressing gaping potholes, damaged roads and municipal infrastructure maintenance, as well as pushing the metro to clean illegal dumping sites, enforce strict refuse removal and handle general municipal upkeep.

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