Arrow Academy Celebrates 9 Years of Growth and Learning

Arrow Academy, in Centurion, is celebrating its 9th birthday this week, marking nearly a decade of commitment to quality education, within the community.

Founded in 2017, as a small private school, Arrow Academy has grown steadily over the years. A significant milestone was reached last year when the school was acquired by the EduLife Group, further strengthening its foundation for future growth.

2026 has been a landmark year for the school, with a record number of enrolments and the welcoming of its first intake of Grade 8 learners. This expansion officially establishes Arrow Academy as a new English high school in the Centurion area.

The anniversary celebrations reflected the school’s vibrant spirit, with learners enjoying a fun-filled day, featuring water slides and cupcakes. Each learner also received a voucher to enjoy at Spur, extending the celebrations to include Arrow families.

This milestone, not only highlights the school’s growth, but also reinforces its ongoing commitment to nurturing learners in an environment rooted in strong values and academic excellence.

Arrow Academy’s team looks forward to inspiring the next generation of learners while continuing to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of education in the community.

Come visit us at 85 South Street, Die Hoewes – where every day is Open Day.

For more information, visit www.arrowacademy.co.za or email [email protected].