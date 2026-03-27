Ackermann makes some changes for important URC match against Munster

The Bulls have signalled their intent for the upcoming United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Munster, opting for a tactical reshuffle that balances continuity with high-impact reinforcements.



After a dominant performance against Cardiff, coach Johan Ackermann has made strategic tweaks to the starting XV, most notably in the backline and the engine room, for Saturday’s fixture.



Significantly, Gerhard Steenekamp anchors the scrum in what will be his 100th match for the Bulls across European rugby and Super Rugby, a massive testament to his consistency in the front row.



Meanwhile, both Marco van Staden (named on the bench) and the electric Kurt-Lee Arendse are set to earn their 50th VURC caps for the franchise. Additionally, Cameron Hanekom is poised to make his 50th appearance for the Bulls in all competitions.



And hooker Johan Grobbelaar is on the verge of history, needing just one more try to reach a remarkable 50 career tries for the Pretoria side.



While the tight five remains largely stable to provide a platform for Pollard’s boot, the backline sees a significant reorganisation to counter Munster’s tactical kicking and physical defence.



The inclusion of Willie le Roux at fullback allows the Bulls to utilise his experience, shifting the versatile David Kriel to the bomb squad role. Plus the return of Harold Vorster from injury to the midfield adds a physical directness that will be crucial against a gritty Irish defence.



With Marcell Coetzee leading a settled loose-forward trio and Pollard pulling the strings with 800+ points of experience behind him, the Bulls look well-equipped to cope with whatever Munster throws at them.

Saturday’s game against Munster will kick-off at 14:00 at Loftus Versfeld.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram