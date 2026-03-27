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Ackermann makes some changes for important URC match against Munster

Experienced players such as Willie le Roux and Harold Vorster are back in the Bulls' starting line-up for Saturday's URC match against the Irish club team, Munster.

6 hours ago
Rekord Pretoria 1 minute read
Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp will play his 100th match for the Bulls across European rugby and Super Rugby against Munster on Saturday. Photo: simondup@actionimage

The Bulls have signalled their intent for the upcoming United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Munster, opting for a tactical reshuffle that balances continuity with high-impact reinforcements.

After a dominant performance against Cardiff, coach Johan Ackermann has made strategic tweaks to the starting XV, most notably in the backline and the engine room, for Saturday’s fixture.

Significantly, Gerhard Steenekamp anchors the scrum in what will be his 100th match for the Bulls across European rugby and Super Rugby, a massive testament to his consistency in the front row.

Meanwhile, both Marco van Staden (named on the bench) and the electric Kurt-Lee Arendse are set to earn their 50th VURC caps for the franchise. Additionally, Cameron Hanekom is poised to make his 50th appearance for the Bulls in all competitions.

And hooker Johan Grobbelaar is on the verge of history, needing just one more try to reach a remarkable 50 career tries for the Pretoria side.

While the tight five remains largely stable to provide a platform for Pollard’s boot, the backline sees a significant reorganisation to counter Munster’s tactical kicking and physical defence.

The inclusion of Willie le Roux at fullback allows the Bulls to utilise his experience, shifting the versatile David Kriel to the bomb squad role. Plus the return of Harold Vorster from injury to the midfield adds a physical directness that will be crucial against a gritty Irish defence.

With Marcell Coetzee leading a settled loose-forward trio and Pollard pulling the strings with 800+ points of experience behind him, the Bulls look well-equipped to cope with whatever Munster throws at them.

Saturday’s game against Munster will kick-off at 14:00 at Loftus Versfeld.

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6 hours ago
Rekord Pretoria 1 minute read

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Koos Venter

Koos Venter is an experienced journalist who started his career 35 years ago, before the days of cellphones, modern computer systems, the internet and digital cameras, as a correspondent for Nexus, the former national magazine of the Department of Correctional Services. He has since worked for various other publications in all aspects of news coverage, as a columnist and in the production side of newspapers and online publications. Since 2007 he has specialized as a sports writer, while he is also regularly used as an analyst and commentator by several radio stations.
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