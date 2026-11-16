Local student proved herself to be one of South Africa’s best female chess players

People say chess is the mind’s gymnasium.

Hailey Nel from Tuks would likely agree, because one of the main reasons the 20-year-old Computer Science student loves chess is the challenge it brings.

“Every game is different. You face new problems each time,” she summarized her basic philosophy regarding the game during a recent interview.

Judging solely by her results this year, Nel appears to have all but perfected the art of finding strategic solutions during play. Earlier this year, at the African Championships in Botswana, she finished fourth in the women’s competition. More importantly, she has established herself as Africa’s leading u.20 player. She was the women’s winner at Southern Africa’s Confederation of University and College Sports Associations (CUCSA) Games, which also took place in Botswana.

Nel also finished third at the South African Senior Championships.

Another highlight was being part of the Tuks team that competed in the FIDE World University Team Chess Championship. Tuks was the only team representing Africa.

Furthermore, Nel was a member of the South African team that competed at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Tuks student Hailey Nel in action behind a chessboard.

Photo: Supplied

She inherited her love for chess from her father. She still remembers playing chess with him as a young girl.

“Initially, I viewed chess as just another board game. It wasn’t until primary school that I realised chess is a sport.”

At the end of this month, Tuks will participate in the USSA Chess Championships in Kimberley. Last year, they finished fourth, but Nel is confident that the team will perform better this time around. Seven of last year’s players are back.

What is the secret to playing good chess?

“For me, it is important to work daily on improving my chess tactics. We call it being chess-fit. I also believe in playing long games online or competing in a smaller tournament before a major event,” Nel remarked.

According to Nel, physical fitness can also be an asset when playing chess. She can vouch for it.

“While in high school, there was a time it felt like I was in a rut when it came to playing chess. It felt like I reached a plateau. But then I started to run three times a week. All of a sudden, I noticed a huge improvement in my chess,” she explained.

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