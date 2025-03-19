Urgent help needed to save puppies from gunshot injuries

Two innocent puppies, Titan and Bella from Pretoria East, are in critical condition after being shot by their neighbors.

According to their owner, Leandri Coetzee, the incident happened on Sunday morning, March 16.

“Our beloved puppies (6 months old) Titan and Bella, were senselessly shot by our neighbors on Sunday morning, March 16. Titan’s leg is severely injured, and he needs immediate veterinary attention to save it. Bella is currently safe at home and needs antibiotics for 2 weeks. Titan’s leg must be amputated, and the cost of this procedure is R12,000.”

She said they still need R5,000 for the amputation, and the money already donated will be used as a deposit for the procedure, with the remaining amount needing to be paid as soon as possible.

“Afterward, Titan will require additional costs for rehabilitation, including a prosthesis to give him the quality of life he deserves. Any further donations will be deeply appreciated.”

A BackaBuddy fund has been established to assist the family with medical bills. Click here to help the family.

Leandri said they could not provide more information on the shooting incident due to the police investigation.

“If you can contribute, no matter how small, it would make a huge difference. Thank you for your kindness and support from the bottom of our hearts.”

