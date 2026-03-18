What's On in Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Grief Recovery Support group @ Willows Methodist Church, Meerlust Road, Willow Glen

Theme: Fearful & Overwhelmed. Starts 18:00 until 20:00. Contact David Trevor 083 326 4594.

FRIDAY

Facebook/SA Akademie Wetenskap en Kuns

Geskiedenissimposium 2026 @ SA Akademie, Arcadia

Vanjaar se byeenkoms plaas die kollig op Suid-Afrika se argivale landskap en die onmisbare rol wat argiewe in historiese navorsing speel – van die uitdagings van bewaring en toegang tot die moontlikhede wat digitisering en digitalisering ontsluit. Deelnemers word genooi om saam te dink oor die stand van ons argiewe, navorsers se omgang met bronne, en hoe belangrike versamelings nuwe tuistes en nuwe lewe kan vind in ’n digitale era. Sluit gratis aan by hierdie betekenisvolle gesprek oor die bewaring, ontsluiting en toekoms van ons argivale erfenis. Stuur ’n e-pos aan melanie@akademie.co.za om u bywoning te bevestig. Tyd: 13:00–17:00. 086 133 3786.

Facebook/Thrift Market

Thrift Market Grand Opening @ corner of 17th Avenue and Frederika Street, Gezina

Join us as we open our doors to a space filled with beautifully revamped furniture, vintage finds, home décor, clothing and more. Come find your next treasure and be part of something meaningful in our community. 079 686 2019.

SATURDAY

Facebook/Sanbi

Friends of the Zoo Fun Walk @ Pretoria Zoo, 232 Boom Street

Gates open at 06:00. Pay at the entrance with Cash or Card. For more info, contact Lettie on Tuesdays to Thursdays between 09:00–14:00 on 061 426 7967 or 061 427 7249.

Poster: Facebook/Laerskool Lynnwood

Lig-Lag-Lekker Markiedag #Damesoggend 2026 @ Laerskool Lynnwood

Ons hou die opelugmarkie om ons vrouwees te vier, ’n oggend te hê waar ons kan saamkuier, lag en eet, inspirasie en pitkos kan kry by verskeie sprekers en jy kan rondsnuffel en inkopies doen by unieke uitstallers. Toegangskaartjie sluit ’n inkopiesak, verwelkomingsdrankie, inligting oor die uitstallers asook ’n boek van Suzette Marais, A little lower than angels, in. Jou teenwoordigheid maak ’n verskil. Nooi ook jou vriendin, jou ma, skoonma, sussie met wie jy ’n wonderlike oggend kan geniet. Navrae: 012 348 8894.

Facebook/Irene Village Mall

Pretoria’s Vintage Décor & Gift show @ Irene Village Mall

SA’s biggest antiques and vintage market with expert evaluations and collections on show. We also carry a beautifully curated jewellery, clothing and artisanal range of products. Free entry. Pet-friendly. On-site eateries. Entertainment for the entire family. Starts 08:30 until 17:00. Enquiries: 063 237 0373.

Facebook/supplied

Recycle your e-waste @ The Atrium, Glenwood Road, Lynnwood Glen

Bring your electronic waste to recycle and dispose of safely. Open 09:00–12:00.

Facebook/Wonnies

Spinathon on the Roof @ Kolonnade Retail Park

In support of Die Hoërskool Wonderboom’s Benevolent Fund, dedicated to assisting learners and families in need within our school community. Every spin, every drop of sweat, and every contribution helps provide essential support to children who need it most. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just there for the vibe, your participation will make a real difference. Starts: 08:00 until 13:00. Book on Quicket. Contact: crous@wonnies.co.za or 012 335 6806.

Facebook/Vox Chamber Choir

St Patrick’s Day Vox Box Choir @ Moonshot Café

A night of bold harmonies, joyful noise, and unmistakable green-tinged vibes. Picture this: an open rooftop in Pretoria, voices rising into the evening air, and a bar choir experience that’s all about connection, energy, and singing for the sheer fun of it. Whether you’re a seasoned singer or someone who only ever performs in the car or shower, there’s no prep and no pressure. You simply arrive, listen, and sing along. Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome. Tickets are limited, and Bar Choirs tend to sell out…so don’t wait too long to secure your spot. Book www.heyzuva.co.za. Starts 18:00 until 22:30. Enquiries: 082 710 6426.

Facebook/Down Syndrome Support Breakfast

World Down Syndrome Day Fun Run @ West Café, Maroelana

Join us for a relaxed, family-friendly community walk/run as we celebrate World Down Syndrome Day together. Free community ‘park run’ style walk. Open to everyone: families, friends and supporters. Raising awareness for Down syndrome. Coffee together afterwards at West Café. Whether you walk, jog or cheer from the side – come be part of something meaningful. Let’s fill the route with blue and yellow. Free to attend. Register: www.brave.org.za/…/world-down-syndrome-day-fun-run. Starts 06:30 until 11:00. Enquiries: 069 697 5150.

SUNDAY

Facebook/Wingate Park Country Club

Bowls Buddy Day @ Wingate Park Country Club

Bring a friend, bring the kids, bring the neighbours – just bring the vibe! Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or trying it for the very first time, this is the perfect day to enjoy some fun on the greens, great company, and relaxed family time at the club. Bookings are essential. Contact Mare-Elize on 083 558 9512 to secure your spot. Starts 09:00. Play for free.

Supplied

Fees van Musiek @ NG Skuilkrans

Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool en Laerskool Anton van Wouw Juniorkoor. Almal is welkom. Tydens die aanddiens 17:30. 012 804 7787.

Facebook/PBHS

PBHS Café Concert @ Pretoria Boys High School March 22 15:00, March 23 19:00, March 24 19:00

Join us for an unforgettable showcase of PBHS’s finest ensembles performing a wide variety of music. Bring your picnic baskets, invite your friends and family, and enjoy an afternoon or evening filled with fantastic music. Our Orchestra, Big Band, Dixie band, Brass Ensemble, Choir, and a range of smaller ensembles will all be taking the stage. Come and celebrate 125 years of PBHS with great music and great company! Book: tixsa.co.za or 012 460 2246.

MONDAY

Healing Wings Pretoria/Centurion @ GraceCOV Church, 145 Glover Avenue, Centurion

Support for all addictions. Separate groups for both families and those in recovery that run on the same night. Transforming a culture of addiction into a culture of recovery. Our focus is primarily on the treatment of addiction. However, we know that recovery is not as simple as removing the substance. Addiction is ultimately a behaviour disorder, requiring behavioural change. As such, we also offer help to those with eating disorders, dual diagnosis, self-harm, sexual addictions, behaviour disorders and gambling addictions. Contact www.healministries.com or Judi: 073 8311 823. Starts 19:00.

TUESDAY

Facebook/Capital Craft

Marvel Quiz @ Capital Craft, Greenlyn Village Centre

An epic Marvel Cinematic Universe trivia like no other. Come test your knowledge against other Marvel maniacs to see who knows most about Tony, Groot, Drax, Peter and all the other heroes from these record-breaking box-office hits. This quiz will cover the MCU Infinity Saga (phases 1–3). We have some great prizes up for grabs. Call or WhatsApp us on 081 877 6924 for bookings. No more than 6 members per team.

WEDNESDAY

Facebook/Choose Life Church

Senior’s event: The Way to the Cross @ Choose Life Church, 589 Rubenstein Drive

Calling all senior members (65+). Join us for a blessed time of worship, a short inspiring message, and a tasty lunch together at 10:00. Registration is essential. Register at the info desk or email louise@chooselifechurch.com.

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