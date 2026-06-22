Beer Fest delights crowds with music, food and family fun

The Capital Craft Beer Fest once again proved why it is one of Pretoria’s most anticipated winter events, drawing crowds to the Pretoria National Botanical Garden for a day of live music, craft beverages, and outdoor fun.

Fanie and Ivanda Craggs with Candice and Anthony Prins Carlof Minnaar, Jade Georgiou, Hayley Earle and Keanu Pereria Da Silva

The popular winter lifestyle event offered a full day of entertainment, featuring live performances by some of South Africa’s most celebrated artists, including Vusi Mahlasela, Fokofpolisiekar, Desmond and the Tutus, Die Heuwels Fantasties, and Black Lebone.

Hubri Bruyn, Lucy-Anne Venter and Caetan du Toit

Savannah Schoeman, Kara Vermaak and Angelique Uys

Festivalgoers spent the day exploring a variety of food stalls offering gourmet street food and local favourites, while sampling craft beers from breweries across the country.

Families were also catered for, with a dedicated children’s entertainment area keeping younger visitors occupied throughout the day.

Amogelang Bogatsu and Nontokozo Lekhuleni

Among those enjoying the festivities was Amogelang Bogatsu, who described the event as one of the highlights of her winter calendar.

“I had an amazing time. The atmosphere was incredible, the food was great and there was something for everyone. My favourite performance was definitely Black Lebone’s band. They brought so much energy to the stage and really got the crowd going,” she said.

Nontokozo Lekhuleni agreed, saying the combination of music, food, and the picturesque setting made for a memorable outing.

“We had an absolute blast. The performances were outstanding and the venue is perfect for an event like this. Black Lebone’s performance stood out for me because the band connected so well with the audience. I would definitely attend again,” she said.

Llyn Olivier and Karla Maré Quinn Galvin and Warren Hudson

Kiara Swart and Chris Wagener

Throughout the day, groups of friends relaxed on picnic blankets and camp chairs scattered across the garden, taking advantage of the sunny winter weather while enjoying the live entertainment.

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