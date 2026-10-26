Pretoria Central police partner with Marabastad businesses to curb crime

Businesses in and around the Marabastad precinct recently met with members of Pretoria Central police to discuss issues of concern to both parties.

The police and business owners were joined by members of the local Community Policing Forum, partnering private entities and private security companies.

Led by sector commander Warrant Officer Queen Mahlangu, the parties met at the Marabastad Oriental Boardroom on October 22 to discuss several issues affecting the area.

Station spokesperson Sergeant Thabang Nkhumise said a major concern among businesses was being subjected to criminal threats.

Nkhumise said security companies and railway police had been engaged to work together and increase security in the sector, after several reported crime threats in one of the major business hubs.

Police and business owners step up clean-up and security



Another pressing issue raised by police was keeping the area clean and engaging with hawkers not to litter in any way, as it poses pollution and health threats. This will involve ongoing outreach until the area is manageable.

Business owners, hawkers and the community are urged not to litter or throw food into drainage systems, as this causes constant blockages.

Police also urged the community to report any criminal activity by calling 08600 10111, dialling 112, using the MySAPS app, or reporting directly to the station on 012 353 5001.

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