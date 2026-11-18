Garsfontein has recorded the highest number of water-related issues in Pretoria east’s Region 6 over the past six months, with 295 pipe bursts and leaks logged by the metro.

The city also revealed that it has recorded the following water-related service requests, which could be leaks or damaged meters, in these areas:

– Garsfontein: 295

– Moreleta Park: 188

– Silverton:173

– Meyerspark: 59

“Every day the metro tells us there is not enough water, that we must follow restrictions,” said Garsfontein resident, Curtis van Rensburg.

“But when we drive in the area, we see leak after leak, water meters leaks, burst pipes, and leaking hydrants. The problem is not that residents are using too much water. The problem is that the city cannot manage its infrastructure.”

Van Rensburg said in some cases, a leak can take between two and four days to be fixed.

He said others remain unattended for months, adding that he believes repair teams are stretched thin, lacking enough capacity.

Van Rensburg said the infrastructure in Pretoria east has long outlived its lifespan.

He added: “Every day residents are expected to use water sparingly, or reservoirs are critically low, but the truth is they are not maintaining their infrastructure.”

Fire Hydrant open and water going to waste. Photo: File



Metro responds to repair delays

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city’s maintenance teams aim to respond to 70% of all reported pipe bursts within 48 hours.

However, he said response and repair times may be affected by the extent of the damage and the availability of the required materials, adding that delays can occur when materials are not readily available in municipal stores and need to be procured.

He said prolonged water interruptions experienced in parts of Region 6 areas have mainly been associated with scheduled maintenance on bulk water pipelines or infrastructure projects being implemented in the affected areas.

Mashigo assured residents that the metro is working on resolving the infrastructure challenges.

According to Mashigo, several areas within the city are still supplied through asbestos cement pipes, which are classified as ageing infrastructure.

He said the city has planned and ongoing pipeline replacement projects aimed at renewing water infrastructure that has reached the end of its serviceable lifespan.

Trench dug to replace leaking undergound pipe in Garsfontein. Photo: Itumeleng Mokoena



Emergency replacements in sinkhole-prone areas

According to Mashigo, Region 6 forms part of Area C, which comprises regions 4, 5, 6 and 7, and the appointed contractor, consultant and occupational health and safety agent are currently undertaking emergency water infrastructure work in Wierda Park (Region 4).

The work package was allocated to the service providers on August 26, and the site was handed over on September 2.

The estimated construction period is eight months, with a due completion date of May 31, 2027.

Mashigo said a further work package for the emergency replacement of water network pipelines in Lyttelton Manor is being prepared and will be allocated to the appointed service providers as soon as possible.

He said both projects are being implemented in dolomitic areas that are prone to sinkholes or where sinkholes have previously occurred as a result of water leaks.

He said these projects will use the entire approved annual budget for Area C, and additional funding will be requested through the adjustment budget process to implement the Lyttelton Manor project as soon as possible.

Backlog and non-revenue water

Mashigo said Water and Sanitation Section currently has a backlog of 569 outstanding water-related service requests in the whole of Region 6. These include reports of water meter leaks and pipeline leaks.

He said the City of Tshwane currently loses about 41% of its water through leaks and illegal connections across its water distribution network.

He said the Water and Sanitation Section conducts weekly operations targeting areas affected by illegal water connections to reduce water losses and improve the efficiency of the city’s water distribution network.

Residents can report water leaks and pipe bursts through the city’s Customer Care Centre on 012 358 9999 or the toll-free number on 080 111 1556.

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