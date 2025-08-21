August sports fever: From local leagues to global showdowns

It is a great month for sports fans as many of the world’s biggest sports tournaments making their return.

August is a great time to be in Mzansi. Spring is in the air, the sun comes up a bit earlier and the whole country is ready to wave winter goodbye. It is also a great month for sports fans as many of the world’s biggest sports tournaments making their return. Sportingbet is a great place to see fixtures and odds of local and international leagues in sports betting South Africa.

Football and rugby fans will be aware of two local tournaments that kicked off here in sunny SA. The Currie Cup is already in full swing having started earlier in the month. The rugby tournament has offered some wonderful provincial rugby. Boland has been outstanding in the tournament beating the Cheethas and Golden Lions in their first three matches.

The Premier Soccer League is another league that started in August. Orlando Pirates has had a rough start to the season losing their first two matches. Pirates will play in the MTN 8 semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns on the 16th of August. The match promises to be a thriller.

The English Premier League

The world’s best known and most watched football league, the English Premier League is back. The league is made up of 20 clubs from around the UK and features the biggest football stars and most loved football clubs. It is also the league that spends the most money on transfers every year. Liverpool won the 2024/2025 season by a good margin on the scoreboard.

The team spent around 250 million Pounds on players in the last transfer window. Chelsea and Manchester United also spent astronomical amounts on new players for the upcoming season. Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland all make a comeback to the league as the three promoted teams this season. The first match sees Liverpool in action against Bournemouth on the 15th of August.

The Rugby Championship

No one knows what August would look like without the Rugby Championship. Bok fans have been counting down the days to the first match against Australia on the 16th of June. The Springboks are the defending champions and will the start the tournament off with two games against the Wallabies at home.

The Springboks lost their first match against the Wallabies at Ellis Park and is playing the Aussies in Cape Town on the 23rd of August. The Bokke will then travel to New Zealand for two matches against the All Blacks before returning home for one match against the Pumas in Durban. Both teams will then travel to England to play the final match at Twickenham Stadium on the 4th of October.

Proteas tour Australia

The Proteas are in the middle of their Australian tour. They will play three T20s and three ODIs against the Baggy Greens before heading off to England. The Proteas lost the T20s matches and is heading into the ODIs. Our cricket boys will play three T20s and ODIs against the Poms.

The Proteas will have had plenty of practice to get ready for their final tour of the year to India. The tour features two test matches, three ODIS and five T20s matches. The tour starts at the end of November.