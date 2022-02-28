Wolfaardt, Newman win cross triathlon at Steyn City

Sports Reporter

Shaun Wolfaardt (1:49:04) and Hannah Newman (2:06:48) were the overall winners of the men’s and women’s categories of the inaugural Auto & General Cross Triathlon at Steyn City on Saturday.

“We are so very proud of the winners – and, of course, all those who participated in this, very exciting first event,” said Ricardo Coetzee, head of Auto & General Insurance.

Some of South Africa’s best known triathletes, including Wolfaardt, Newman, Nico Sterk, Armand du Toit, and Adriaan Myburgh, took part, as did seven-time World Champion Conrad Stoltz and Emma Pallant, two-time world duathlon champion.

Prizes for the winners included R10,000 for both the men and women who placed first, with second place winners taking home R6,000 each and R2,500 awarded to third place holders.

“It was an incredible day for the cross triathlon community, I had so much fun and look forward to being back here at Steyn City this time next year,” said Conrad Stoltz.