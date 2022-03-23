SuperSport Park makes 3,000 extra tickets available for Proteas – Bangladesh ODI decider

Faizel Patel

As the Proteas take on Bangladesh in the third and final one day international (ODI), fans will have the opportunity to spur the team on at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after SuperSport Park on Tuesday announced that 4,500 tickets have been made available for final ODI clash.

This is in addition to the 1,500 tickets that were already available.

“The good news just keeps on coming. Tickets have gone live on TicketPro. Tickets will be sold at Gates 2 and 3 from 11:00. Remember to bring along your proof of vaccination.”

Following that announcement more tickets have been made available for the 3rd Betway ODI Between @OfficialCSA & @BCBtigers.



Tickets will be sold tomorrow at Gates 2 & 3 from 11:00. Remember to bring along your proof of vaccination.



Dankie Ramaphosa ????????????????#BePartOfIt | #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/ohOXwygovG— SuperSport Park (@SuperSportPark) March 22, 2022

South Africa and Bangladesh are currently level at one all.

The limited tickets are expected to sell out fast after the country and fans were starved of sporting action and attending live events because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, during a family President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that some Covid-19 regulations under adjusted lockdown level one will be eased.

In previous regulations, the emphasis was on placing an upper limit on the number of people who could attend a gathering including outdoor and sporting events.

However, the president said this will now change.

“The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50% of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a COVID test not older than 72 hours. But where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a COVID test, then the current upper limit will remain – of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.”

Ramaphosa said this change to the restrictions on gatherings will be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural, entertainment and events industries in particular.

“This means that if we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative, we will be able to return to watching sports in stadiums and attending music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events.”

After the superb win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, the Proteas are eager to fire against Bangladesh in the ODI series decider as the fans cheer them on.

