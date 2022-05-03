WATCH: Serena Williams anonymously signs her daughter up for tennis lessons

Sports Reporter

Former world number one and multiple Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has revealed she anonymously signed up her four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, for private tennis lessons.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, Williams said her daughter was attending private tennis lessons with a coach who didn’t know who she was.

Williams explained that she simply “didn’t wanna tell” the coach about her tennis background.

However, the coach soon figured it out when Williams posted about the lessons on her Instagram.

Asked why she wouldn’t teach her daughter herself, Williams said, “I don’t have the patience to teach tennis.”

Watch: Serena Williams and daughter