Seven South African golfers miss cut at PGA Championship

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

After a challenging second round in blustery conditions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, seven South African golfers missed the cut at the year’s second Major, the PGA Championship.

Only four players of the 11 South Africans who teed it up at Southern Hills on Thursday will play on Saturday and Sunday.

With the cut made at +5 the following SA golfers failed to make it to the weekend: Branden Grace (+5), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6), Dean Burmester (+7), Danie van Tonder (+9), Garrick Higgo (+10), Oliver Bekker (+10) and Erik van Rooyen (+11).

Other notables to miss out include Patrick Cantlay (+11), Sergio Garcia (+7), Scott Scheffler (+6), the current Masters champion, and Henrik Stenson (+5).

The remaining golfers are all chasing young US star Will Zalatoris, who was in great form on Friday in the second round where he shot 65, five-under-par, to lead at -9. Multiple Major winner Tiger Woods will also be in the hunt after making it to the weekend.

In second is unheralded Mito Pereira of Chile, at -8, following a second round 64, six-under-par.

The four South Africans who made the cut are Major winners Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen at +4, 13 shots off the pace, and Justin Harding and Shaun Norris at +3.

The third round is on Saturday and the final round on Sunday.

