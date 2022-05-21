Sport

Sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
1 minute read
21 May 2022
10:17 am

Seven South African golfers miss cut at PGA Championship

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The leader of the year's second Major is rising US star Will Zalatoris.

Shaun Norris of South Africa plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After a challenging second round in blustery conditions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, seven South African golfers missed the cut at the year’s second Major, the PGA Championship.

Only four players of the 11 South Africans who teed it up at Southern Hills on Thursday will play on Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ: Zalatoris seizes PGA lead while Woods makes the weekend

With the cut made at +5 the following SA golfers failed to make it to the weekend: Branden Grace (+5), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6), Dean Burmester (+7), Danie van Tonder (+9), Garrick Higgo (+10), Oliver Bekker (+10) and Erik van Rooyen (+11).

Other notables to miss out include Patrick Cantlay (+11), Sergio Garcia (+7), Scott Scheffler (+6), the current Masters champion, and Henrik Stenson (+5).

The remaining golfers are all chasing young US star Will Zalatoris, who was in great form on Friday in the second round where he shot 65, five-under-par, to lead at -9. Multiple Major winner Tiger Woods will also be in the hunt after making it to the weekend.

In second is unheralded Mito Pereira of Chile, at -8, following a second round 64, six-under-par.

The four South Africans who made the cut are Major winners Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen at +4, 13 shots off the pace, and Justin Harding and Shaun Norris at +3.

The third round is on Saturday and the final round on Sunday.

Full leaderboard after second round cut

Read more on these topics