South African road running is on the cusp of a golden era

South Africa has always had great road runners, with a rich history in the discipline stretching back more than 100 years.

Since readmission, Elana Meyer has broken multiple world records, while David Tsebe (Berlin), Willie Mtolo (New York), Xolile Yawa (Berlin), Gert Thys (Tokyo), Colleen de Reuck (Berlin) and Hendrick Ramaala (New York) have all won races which are among the most prestigious major city marathons on the global circuit.

Over shorter distances, Meyer won gold and Ramaala earned two silver medals at the World Half-Marathon Championships, while Stephen Mokoka has done well to dip well under 28 minutes over 10km and 60 minutes in the half-marathon.

These performances, however, have been stretched out over the last 30 years, and while there have been periods where the nation’s quality and depth have been on display, it seems like we’re on the verge of a breakthrough which could reflect previous golden eras of the sport.

Aside from Mokoka, who finished fifth in the marathon at the 2019 World Championships, the number of stars on the domestic circuit bodes well for local road running over the next few years.

Among the men, Precious Mashele is strong and gutsy and he could be explosive when he steps up to the marathon, while a handful of younger athletes are threatening to carry the sport to a whole new level.

Among them, Maxime Chaumeton is a gutsy front-runner who is always up for a fight, while Adrian Wildschutt has been superb over long distances on the track, and they are both fantastic prospects.

And while he is still focussing on shorter distances on the track, and in cross country, Ryan Mphahlele is a bubble of talent waiting to pop.

Even more exciting, perhaps, has been the rapid rise of SA’s elite women in recent years.

Like Mashele, Glenrose Xaba has displayed enough potential to make her a world-class prospect over the classic 42.2km distance when she chooses to step up, while Tayla Kavanaugh has flaunted her potential as an international star.

And while they might both be drawn to ultra-distances, sub-2:30 runners Gerda Steyn and Irvette van Zyl have the experience and the drive to keep pushing the pace, with both athletes capable of running faster than they already have in the marathon.

So things are looking really good across the board, and though South Africa already has a rich history in the sport, if the nation’s top road runners keep raising the bar, the country could be set for a new golden era which could match any that have come before.