Boxing fans return to a feast of action at Redemption Day tournament

Trevor Cramer

The mission to bring the fans back to boxing was accentuated in a big way as a jam-packed Booysens Boxing Club arena were treated to a feast of boxing in the BRD Promotions “Redemption Day” tournament at the weekend.

Credit to the promoters is due. Not only did former IBO super-bantamweight (junior-featherweight) champion Ludumo “9mm” Lamati prove he remains a big drawcard on his return to the ring, but the match-making was exceptional – only one fight on the card failed to go the distance – and the atmosphere was electric.

The only sticking point to perhaps put a blight on the tournament was again some questionable judging in two drawn fights on the excellent undercard which rightfully elicited jeers from the knowledgeable spectators.

In the headline bout, unbeaten Lamati returned to action following a lengthy layoff with a unanimous points decision over rugged Tanzanian Haidari Mchanjo in an international 10-rounder, adding the WBC Southern Africa “Ubuntu” trophy belt to his collection.

Middleweight Wade Groth (now 9-3-6 knockouts), also back in the ring after a period of inactivity, may well have stolen the show with an all-action six-round points victory over Dido Mukanyo from the DRC in the main supporting bout which had the fans on the edge of their seats.

Most pundits and fans may have expected the WBC’s No 9 ranked Lamati to end the fight early, but he sensibly went through the motions and needed the rounds in his quest to remain active ahead of stepping up to bigger things.

From a watchful start the former IBO champion quickly upped his work rate and there was very little evidence of the feared rust from a lengthy period of inactivity.

The former IBO champion (now 19-0-1-10 knockouts) used his height and reach advantage to huge effect and piled up points with a pin-point accurate jab and his lightning fast hand speed, with little evidence of rust from inactivity.

Awkward opponent

Lamati encountered a stout, awkward opponent, whose side to side motion and head movement made him a difficult target at times and could perhaps have varied his head and body attack a bit better.

By mid-fight Lamati was well in charge, sticking to basics and commanding the ring. He did show brief signs of tiring in the later rounds as some of his combinations lost their zip and weren’t quite as snappy.

He did, however, pick up his work rate in the final round as the experienced Tanzanian (now 16-10-5-six kos) acknowledged he was a beaten man by raising Lamati’s hand and warmly patting him on the back.

That much was evident in that two of the three judges ringside scored a shutout (100-90) and the third 97-92, in favour of the Eastern Cape fighter.