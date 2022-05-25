Sport

25 May 2022
12:25 pm

WATCH: Furious NBA coach Steve Kerr slams Texas school shooting

"I'm tired of sending condolences. I'm tired of moments of silence. Enough."

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. Picture: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The coach of NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, did not want to talk about basketball on Tuesday, following a game against the Dallas Mavericks. He rather urged the US government to mandate background checks for gun purchases in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Texas grade school.

In a press conference a visibly upset and angry Kerr said: “When are we going to do something?

“I’m not going to talk about basketball. Basketball questions don’t matter,” said an emotional Kerr.

He added: “I’m tired of sending condolences. I’m tired of moments of silence. Enough.”

On Tuesday an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two adults at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“I’m fed up. I’ve had enough,” said Kerr.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

