WATCH: Furious NBA coach Steve Kerr slams Texas school shooting

The coach of NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, did not want to talk about basketball on Tuesday, following a game against the Dallas Mavericks. He rather urged the US government to mandate background checks for gun purchases in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Texas grade school.

In a press conference a visibly upset and angry Kerr said: “When are we going to do something?

“I’m not going to talk about basketball. Basketball questions don’t matter,” said an emotional Kerr.

He added: “I’m tired of sending condolences. I’m tired of moments of silence. Enough.”

On Tuesday an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two adults at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“I’m fed up. I’ve had enough,” said Kerr.

