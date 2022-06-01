Eight South Africans, including Oosthuizen and Schwartzel, in field for LIV Golf opener

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Several South African golfers will tee it up at the first $25 million LIV Golf Invitational Series event in England on 9 June.

The controversial Saudi-backed golf circuit have revealed several names of players who’ll play in the event, including two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson.

Former Open champion and world number 20 Louis Oosthuizen, former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, and other South Africans Branden Grace, Justin Harding, Oliver Bekker, JC Ritchie, Shaun Norris, Hennie du Plessis are all in the field for next week’s event.

Also signed are former Masters winner Sergio Garcia, plus former US Open champions Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer.

One name missing from the field is that of Phil Mickelson, the multiple Major winner and a player who’s courted controversy about his comments about the PGA Tour and the new ‘tour’.

Players opting to feature in LIV Golf – where there are no cuts and huge sums of money at stake at each event – are risking their PGA Tour status by taking part as the US PGA Tour has refused to grant releases for its players.

Johnson’s name being added to the field has surprised many golf fans.

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off and on for the past couple of years,” said Johnson’s manager David Winkler in a statement quoted by US media, according to AFP.

“Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it.”

The first tournament at Centurion Club at St Albans, north of London, will have the largest purse in golf history at $25 million, almost double that of any major, with $4 million going to the winner.

Winkler went on to explain Johnson’s apparent change of mind, a little over three months since he stated he was “committed” to the PGA Tour.

“Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

ALSO READ: ‘Saudi league’ golfers set to face Nedbank Golf Challenge ban

It is understood that 42 players have been confirmed for the 48-player Centurion field, which will be completed with players who qualify via an Asian Tour-sanctioned tournament beginning on Thursday in London.

Former world number one Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter have also signed up.

If the PGA Tour were to sanction players — which could mean loss of tour membership — it could open up a battle with players in the law courts.

“The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we’re building for the future,” LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a statement reported by Sports Illustrated.

“We couldn’t be happier at the diversity of our field, featuring players from around the world including major champions and those making their debut with us, competing in their first professional event.”

Golf icon Jack Nicklaus, 82, recently revealed he had turned down an offer worth more than $100 million to be the face of the new circuit.