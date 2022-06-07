African Athletics Champs: Four reasons to watch the continental showpiece

Wesley Botton

The African Athletics Championships will be held in Mauritius this week, with the biennial showpiece taking place for the first time since 2018 after the previous edition was cancelled due to Covid.

In the early stages of a packed international season which includes the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, South African athletes will be eager to start showing the kind of form that will make them competitive at the highest level.

While other events will take centre stage later this year, the African Championships are still worth watching when the five-day spectacle gets underway in Mauritius on Wednesday.

World-class competition

With pockets of Africa standing out in certain disciplines – particularly distance-running and sprint events – the competition in Mauritius is going to be top drawer.

Athletes across the continent will want to start winding up towards bigger goals, and there is a matter of continental pride at stake, so there’s enough on the line to ensure they will be near their best in terms of form.

If the top athletes are able to deliver, as they should on “home” soil, we can expect an entertaining show.

Can the stars shine?

Some of SA’s global contenders have not really shown their best form this year, with a relatively sedate domestic season preceding what will be a very busy international campaign.

Up against the continent’s best, the likes of 100m defending champion Akani Simbine and shot put giant Kyle Blignaut will be looking to make a statement by shaking off whatever rust remains from their pre-season build-ups.

If they’re going to peak at the right time and target the podium at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, both athletes will need to be competitive this week against the continent’s best.

Have they still got it?

Some athletes will hope to return to the podium after taking a back seat for a few years.

The likes of sprinters Henricho Bruintjies, Clarence Munyai and Carina Horn are hungry for medals, while experienced athletes including hurdlers Antonio Alkana and Wenda Nel will want to prove they’ve still got what it takes to fight for international podiums.

The continental championships also offers Caster Semenya a chance to prove she can compete at the highest level over the 5 000m distance, as she steps up after being sidelined from middle-distance events.

Future potential

A stepping stone for some of the country’s most talented young athletes, South Africa will have some prodigies on show this week.

The 89-member national team features the likes of junior sprinters Benjamin Richardson and Precious Molepo, high jumper Brian Raats, pole vaulter Mire Reinstorf and 800m runner Prudence Sekgodiso, who will all have an opportunity to gain valuable international experience at senior level.

Having already displayed tremendous potential, they will hope to punch above their weight and showcase their class as some of SA’s most exciting young track and field prospects.