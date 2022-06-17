Get to know MJ Daffue — the little-known South African chasing US Open glory

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Five South Africans teed off in the first round of the US Open in Brookline, Boston on Thursday — one of them MJ Daffue, who shot to the top of the leaderboard during round two.

The other four South Africans in the field are Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Erik van Rooyen and Shaun Norris.

Daffue though is the one who’s caught the attention of the golfing world. But who is he?

Born in Pretoria, the 33-year-old spent many years in junior golf and on the Sunshine Tour before heading to the US and Lamar University where he graduated in 2012 with a degree in Kinesiology. It was the same year he turned pro.

Daffue has no victories as a pro, but enjoyed a good time of it during his college career and more recently on the Korn Ferry Tour. He was runner up at the Lecom Suncoast Classic in Florida in February and got two third place finishes at the Advent Health Championship and Visit Knoxville Open. So far this season he has five top 10 finishes, with earnings of $224,000.

After years of trying he finally earned his PGA Tour card.

It’s, however, been a hard grind for Daffue, who played against the likes of Van Rooyen, Dylan Frittelli and George Coetzee in his early days.

He learnt to play the game as a four-year-old at Waterkloof Golf Club, with a makeshift set of clubs, alongside his father and his friends – every Saturday.

It’s been quite a ride for Daffue; there’s been hardship, sadness and plenty disappointment.

